World University of Design lays out new pathways for Careers in Visual Arts

Art has been one of the key unifying factors for the Indian society. However, there is still a lot to be done to give the industry its due credit in outlining Visual Arts as the ultimate means of expression. Realizing the potential of Visual Arts, the World University of Design (WUD) – India’s first and only university dedicated to the creative domain, is offering eight specially curated courses in Visual Arts discipline for young students in India.

Applications for admission can be made online on the University’s website. Admission will be through an Aptitude test. The new session is due to start in August. WUD has announced over 3 crores worth of scholarships to attract meritorious students to its programs.

Visual Arts represents a wide variety of artistic practices, with a special focus on creative painting, fashion and technology-based arts. The School of Visual Arts at WUD is a great platform for budding artists offering the right blend of traditional and non-traditional art techniques to students. The University offers diploma & degree level courses in Visual Arts. The duration of the courses varies from 1 to 4 years.

Commenting on the courses being offered, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, WUD said, “Considering the enormous potential the visual art sector has to offer, it is imperative that we nurture an environment that fosters creative thinking, visualization, innovation and experimentation. It is also important to create a culture of appreciation for evolving art forms around us and their role in building a truly democratic society. With a strong focus on art & design, we at WUD have incorporated specialized courses as part of the curriculum that will further enhance skills of our young students and help them find a solid footing in the industry.”

“There is great demand for artists in commercial arts, graphic designing, fashion industry, educational institutions, advertisement agencies, schools and art studios. We believe that these courses will help our students find their way to such opportunities,” he added.

Graduates from this field get the choice of joining software companies, publishing houses, art studios, freelancing, etc. One can start working as a critic or an art specialist as well. One can also join creative departments of advertising agencies, magazines, newspapers in the publishing industry; textile industry, electronic media, films, art historian, art dealer, art therapist, art educator and theatre are other options. The salary is varied, and also depends on the talent. There are many artists who freelance and make their living based on the work they do.