Yasho Industries Ltd Completes Capacity Expansion for Rubber Chemicals & Lube Additives Increased total capacity from 5,500 MT to 8,000 MT

Yasho Industries Ltd (BSE: 541167 | ISIN: INE616Z01012) is a leading manufacturer of Aroma, Antioxidants, Rubber Chemicals, Specialty Chemicals and Lube additives. It is a BSE SME listed company, came up with their IPO March 2018.

Yasho industries has successfully completed its planned expansion of Rs. 40 Crore to its rubber chemicals & lube addictive manufacturing capacities. The current total capacity for the company stands at 8,000 Metric Tonnes. The new expansion added 2,500 Metric Tonnes of capacities.

In March 2018, the Company successfully did an Initial Public Offering of Rs. 28.99 Crore. The Company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange SME on April 02, 2018.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Parag Jhaveri, Managing Director said, “After raising the money from the IPO, we have successfully completed our expansion program at our existing site in Vapi, Gujarat. We are very positive about the growing demand for our products, due to existing industrial & trade conditions in China. We have delivered robust growth of 35% Y-o-Y in Revenues in the current financial year. Our profits however exponentially grew at ~49% Y-o-Y owing to Operational Leverage. We have registered many of our products to capture the European markets. We already have significant presence in international markets like Europe, USA, Asia, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Australia etc. With the additional capacities on stream we are poised to continue our growth trajectory and expanding our footprint in India and internationally.”