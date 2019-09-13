Youth4Work’s Latin America platform Net4skills all set to focus on Spanish-speaking job seekers

New Delhi: Amid warnings of an upcoming slowdown in the global economy that has been affecting Spain too, Net4Skills, the Latin American platform for Youth4Work, is all set to spread its wings over the Spanish-speaking job seekers and has already reached more than 20,000 registered users and hundreds of companies.

According to the workforce survey by the National Statistics Institute (INE), the Spanish economy created 566,200 positions last year, a figure unmatched in the last 12 years. This brings the total number of people in employment to 19.56 million. Even job creation in the last quarter of 2018 fell exclusively to the public sector, which offered 43,400 new positions, while the private sector shed 6,900 jobs. But both sectors improved on as compared to their 2017 figures.

Net4skills, a year-old startup is one of the prominent ranking sites in Spanish speaking countries for companies and individuals in the IT sector. It assists each individual to test themselves and find their own unique strengths; weakness and build their own talents map and understand their own psychological strengths.

“We are having traffic and users from multiple English speaking countries and now with Net4Skills we are focusing on Spanish speaking audiences across the globe. Last year was a positive one for jobs in Spain. That is five good years in a row, and the best on record since 2006, before the economic crisis hit. Through Net4Skills, we have reached out to more than 20,000 registered users and hundreds of companies and individuals in the IT sector,” said Mr.Rachit Jain, Founder and CEO of Youth4Work

Net4Skills from past years is surging towards providing a solution to unemployment, by providing a comprehensive end-to-end solution to all the hiring needs. This platform has been empowering youth to assess them, improve their talents and showcase their talents and professional achievements. They are building ‘Human Tech’ through the platform, which gathers intelligence and deep insights on each and every member of the web portal.

“The core belief behind it is that each an individual is unique and always goes through a journey of identifying his/her true Talents Youth4work assists each individual to test themselves and find their own unique strengths & weakness and build their own talents map and understand their own psychological strengths. The ‘Human tech’ suggests the right education personalized for each individual to help them grow more professionally in the area of their real interests and true talents. With almost a Million Youth who have assessed themselves and built their assessed professional profiles there are a billion data points on for individuals, skills, and market that enables the ‘Human Tech’ to compare each individual to millions of others and help showcase them for their respective talent,” said Marcelino Gomez.