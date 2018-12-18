With a pledge of taking cricket to new levels of networking and fun, the 5th season of the Digital Premier League is being organized by Zirca along with associate sponsor Latestly. The league which kicked off at the Jankidevi turf on weekends, not only aims to bring together the digital fraternity through cricket but is also a major initiative towards promoting women empowerment as all the 20 participating teams will be headed by girl captains selected on the basis of their leadership qualities.

The tournament also comes with a big surprise as for the first time in the history of DPL, the entire league will be covered via live streaming giving Mumbaikers the leisure of enjoying the matches while relaxing at home. The teams will battle against each other to grab the Digital World Cup promising some power packed action on the ground.

With each successful season, the Digital Premier League is growing in leaps and bounds with the unprecedented participation of the fraternity of publishers, media agencies and advertisers. The league also establishes a much-needed harmony amongst digital media companies.

Looking forward to a fun filled matches this season, the league gives a chance to its participants to meet and know each other members better and gives an open platform to discuss opportunities at a later stage. The plan with growing DPL is to make such league a national event where industry members across country can come together at a single platform every year. Karan Gupta, Managing Director, Zirca distributed the awards & prize to the winners, empowering Women in sports.

This season of DPL will see the participation of some of the top media agencies such as Daily Hunt, Republic World, Dainik Bhaskar, Sonly Liv, CNN and Moneycontrol. Major brands such as Network 18, Amazon, Car Dekho, we transfer will also be a part of this esteemed tournament.