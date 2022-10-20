Career in HR: the Top Institutes Offering Beneficial HR Courses in India

India is often regarded as one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing economies. Besides being a worldwide outsourcing powerhouse, Indian enterprises are expanding globally through mergers and acquisitions. Furthermore, each organization’s personnel, whether management, senior, or HR, plays a significant part in reaching new heights and vistas. According to Research and Industry, the worldwide human resource market is expected to reach $56.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030, and India is no exception.

Human resources are given special recognition because they are the individuals who make up an organization’s workforce. Human resource personnel are in charge of screening, hiring, and training job candidates. They also assist employees in improving their morale and providing training to enhance their talents. With evolving employee interactions and industry interface requirements, the position of an HR professional is no longer restricted to conventional duties. Human Resources can influence the careers of thousands of employees. They make the best use of their experience for the company’s success.

Working in human resources is both demanding and rewarding. However, before embarking on a professional career, the aspirant needs to get some information about the work process to construct a route for the future. To do so, they must pursue a degree or certification in HR. As a result, these are some of the top institutes in India that provide HR courses.

Henry Harvin HR Academy

Henry Harvin is a major global educational school established to help aspirants advance on their professional path. Learners may gain exceptional knowledge through their numerous professional courses, which enable individuals to upskill for a better job. Subject area specialists with substantial industry expertise designed the HR course. Students can register in flexible batches with self-paced and instructor-led interactive classes led by subject experts. They also get one-on-one instructor-led sessions to clear all their worries and obtain a thorough understanding of the course to carve their route in the specialist business. The study material is frequently updated with the most recent industry-related issues. Students also enjoy one year of unlimited access to the recorded videos, boot camp sessions, and study materials through Henry Harvin’s LMS portal with e-learning access. The courses they provide are appropriate for professionals interested in marketing, human resources, finance, and information technology. Also, graduate students, senior management, and anyone interested in learning business analytics technologies.

eCornell

Cornell University’s eCornell is an external education unit. It provides a variety of online courses to students and professionals all around the world. Discussions, projects, practice exercises, short videos, interviews with industry experts, downloads, and case studies are all essential components of eCornell courses. HR Associates, Directors and Managers, HR Analysts, and VP HRs will benefit from eCornell’s HR Course.

Udemy

Udemy is an online learning platform that generally offers instructor-led courses. There are approximately 54 million students on-site, 204,000 courses, and 71,000 teachers delivering courses in over 75 languages. They also provide short-term and long-term courses, as well as study materials. They offer a comprehensive overview of all the activities and functions done by HR departments in India during an employee’s career in a firm. They built the course to satisfy the demands of learner participants who want to join the HR departments of a variety of organizations in India with outstanding expertise. Furthermore, the course discusses the functions such as industrial relations and services that are conducted as well as supplied by the HR department for specific instances such as the issue of official letters, aid with office policy, and so on. The GreytHR Academy would also offer a course completion certificate to the learners once they complete the course to recognize their achievement.

XLRI

Those opting for long-term study might enroll in the Xavier School of Management to advance their professions. The institution is well-known for delivering high-quality education to its pupils, and its faculty includes some of India’s most influential thinkers. The XLRI provides a human resource management executive diploma. The course prepares students to work in the business sector. Furthermore, they supply their pupils with the most up-to-date equipment and course expertise. The course contains assignments, projects, group discussions, lectures, and case studies to get profitable work chances.