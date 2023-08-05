Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) hosts its 22nd Convocation

Mumbai, August 05, 2023: The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, a ‘Centre of Excellence’ recognized by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, hosted its 22nd Convocation on Friday. Diplomas and fellows were conferred on 54 students, including 52 postgraduate diplomas and two fellows in management. Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri RN Ravi graced the grand ceremony as the chief guest. Shri Ravi awarded scholastic medals to graduating students and delivered the convocation address.

Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, welcomed the Hon’ble Governor and the guests. He outlined EDII’s work over 40 years, around its key domains of education, research, training, MSMEs, innovations, and inclusive development. Dr. Shukla talked about EDII’s achievements in the domains of policy formulation and replicable development models in association with government ministries and departments as well as noted corporates, leading to the setting up of enterprises, revenue generation, and employment creation.

The distinguished Chief Guest, Shri RN Ravi, congratulated the graduating students, highlighting the incredible opportunities that await them in the current era. He said, “You are graduating at an opportune time when the country is undergoing comprehensive revolutionary transformation. This era is unfolding infinite opportunities for each one of us. So, you explore your destiny and soar high. Today, the entire country is one big family and every problem of the country is being dealt with, as a whole. The diversity of the country is special and imparts an identity to India. The country in encouraging its youth to tap their energies and potential; it is creating an ecosystem where the youth can step forth. Today, India is the fastest growing economy in the world, with more than a lakh startups. This is only because of the enterprising spirit of our youth. I am sure this creative power of youth will make India the foremost economy of the world. India is on the path of sustainable development; so you all become a part of this unique India and lead the change.” Advising the students, the Chief Guest said, “You are national assets so remain healthy, dream big and never lose your confidence. You will conquer the world and build the nation.” President of EDII and Managing Director & CEO of IDBI Bank Limited, Shri Rakesh Sharma, delivered the presidential address. Addressing the audience, the president spoke about the benefits of pursuing entrepreneurship and the achievements of EDII alumni. He said, “The institute’s alumni have set up enterprises that are garnering praise and attention for the successful pathways that these have created. Some of these enterprises have gone on to be listed entities. The institutes’ alumni are fortunate to receive advice from the Hon’ble Prime Minister, State Chief Minister, and other noted stalwarts. I wish that more people come forward to explore the benefits of being an entrepreneur and discover how they could learn to establish their enterprises and succeed with rewarding decisions and judgments.”

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII.

At the Convocation, alongside meritorious awards, President Alumnus Awards were also presented to a Business Entrepreneur and a Social Entrepreneur.

Awardees include: