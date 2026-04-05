Music for a Cause: Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival 2026 Marks a Memorable 10th Edition in the Hills

~Come Rain or Shine, the Spirit of the Festival Stayed Strong Across Both Days~

Baikunth Resort, Kasauli | April 3–4, 2026

National, 5th April, 2026: The 10th edition of the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival (KRBF) concluded on a high note, bringing together music lovers, artists and supporters for two days of soulful performances and shared purpose in the scenic hills of Kasauli. Despite unexpected showers on Day 1, the spirit of the festival remained unwavering, with audiences and artists coming together with the same energy and enthusiasm, and carrying it seamlessly.

Organised by Genesis Foundation, in association with 1842 Kasauli, this milestone edition celebrated a decade of the festival alongside 25 years of the Foundation’s mission to save little hearts. The festival witnessed an enthusiastic footfall of over 450+ attendees, with audiences coming together in support of a larger cause, reinforcing the festival’s purpose-led ethos.

Set against the serene backdrop of Baikunth Resort, the two-day festival featured a diverse mix of performances across genres including rock, indie, blues and contemporary Indian music.

Day 1 saw engaging performances by Rear Admiral Nirmala Kannan, Sharmji & The Happy Factory, Prince and Mansa Jimmy, setting the tone for an energetic opening day filled with music and community spirit.

Day 2 brought the festival to a powerful close with performances by Shrey Tandan, True Blue, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Indian Ocean, leaving audiences with a memorable live music experience in the hills.

The intimate setting of KRBF once again enabled a deeper connection between artists and audiences, creating an atmosphere that was both immersive and engaging. Over the two days, attendees experienced not just live music, but a strong sense of community and shared purpose.

More than a music festival, KRBF continues to stand for a greater cause. Proceeds from the festival will go towards supporting medical treatment for critically ill, underprivileged children suffering from Congenital Heart Defects (CHD), helping them access life-saving surgeries and critical care.

Over the past 25 years, Genesis Foundation has supported the treatment of over 5400 children across India, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that no child is denied access to essential medical care due to financial constraints.

Speaking about the successful conclusion of the festival, Jyoti Sagar, Founder Trustee of Genesis Foundation, said, “KRBF has always been more than just a music festival- it is a movement that brings people together for a shared purpose. As we mark the 10th edition, we are grateful for the continued support of our artists, partners and audiences who make this impact possible year after year.”

Sameer Mutreja, Founding Director, Scapes India, 1842 Kasauli, added, “It is inspiring to see how KRBF continues to bring together music, community and purpose in such a meaningful way. We are proud to be associated with a festival that celebrates art while contributing to a larger social impact and respecting the natural and cultural fabric of Kasauli.”

With another successful edition, the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival continues to strengthen its legacy as a platform that brings together music, community and purpose creating impact, one note at a time.