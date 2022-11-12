India’s leading Music Composer, Singer and Mentor – Sheykhar Ravjiani visits Global Indian International School in Pune

Pune, 12th November 2022: Famed Indian singer, music composer, and Mentor, Sheykhar Ravjiani today visited the Global Indian International School’s (GIIS) Hadapsar campus in Pune. Sheykhar is an award-winning Indian music composer, singer, mentor, and a part of the Vishal-Shekhar music-duo group based in Mumbai. Known predominantly for his work in Indian cinema, Sheykhar, as part of the ‘Leadership Lecture Series’ initiative by GIIS, interacted with young minds at the school across all ages who were delighted to meet him. This was followed by a Masterclass, an interactive session with select students where they showcased their talent and were mentored in person by Sheykhar.

Sheykhar is an acclaimed music composer in the Hindi music industry winning several Indian and international awards for his work. He has been a part of the industry for more than two decades now. The icon was welcomed with an earnest performance by the students based on the duo’s famous songs.

Sheykhar Ravjiani has been associated with GIIS since 2020, as a part of GIIS – Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music. The school is a collaboration between India’s leading composer Sheykhar Ravjiani and the Singapore-based Global Indian International School, part of GSF, a premier education institution with campuses in 10 countries. The two parties have come together to provide mentorship to the talented students among a pool of 35,000 using the school’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and futuristic technology. This marks the first-of-its-kind association between a global education institution and an Indian musician to launch a focused program to nurture and mentor upcoming talent in the field of music.

In the two years of the program at GIIS-Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music, selected students got a chance to be mentored one-on-one by the multi-talented Sheykhar, who believes in giving an opportunity to upcoming talent in society. As many students from Singapore, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Japan are currently receiving mentorship, & more are being enrolled in the coming term.

The GIIS – Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music is a splendid extension to the innovative curriculum of GIIS, which has been leveraging the potential of Data Analytics to deliver an optimal experience to the students. Students across GIIS’ 35 campuses across the world have access to the school’s curriculum.

On the occasion, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Indian singer, and Music Director said: “It is always an honor to mentor and engage with budding young singers. I feel content when I see how committed, enthusiastic, and hard-working students are, and I am grateful for the opportunity to mentor them on their journey to becoming exceptional singers. It’s wonderful to see how GIIS supports students in their ambitions by encouraging them to participate and pursue interests beyond academics.” Mr. Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations Global Indian International School (GIIS), India said, “We are delighted to have Sheykhar Ravjiani for the Leadership Lecture Series initiative by GIIS Hadapsar. GIIS’ 9 Gems pedagogy focuses not only on academics but also on excelling in co-curricular activities, and mentors like Sheykhar help our students achieve excellence. We always strive to encourage and support our students in pursuing their interests. Lectures from experts give them the much-needed guidance and exposure required to excel in their chosen interests.”

GIIS has continuously conducted singing competitions such as Global Indian Stars and Jhankaar to provide budding artists with a platform. It follows a holistic 9GEMS framework of education, which emphasizes nine areas of academic and non-academic excellence. Skills development is a big part of the school’s educational philosophy, and it uses savvy technology and great infrastructure to provide platforms to students who want to excel in a skill.