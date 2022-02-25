RICS School of Built Environment Invites applications for various MBA Specialization courses in built environment

New Delhi: 25th February, 2022 : RICS School of Built Environment (India’s first School of Built Environment led by the industry for the industry – offering specialized education, training, research and best practice guidance in real estate, construction and infrastructure) the institute has begun accepting applications for full-time built environment specialist programmes at both the Noida and Mumbai campuses for the academic year 2022.

Those interested in a career in the built environment (real estate, infrastructure, and construction) should apply for post-graduation courses on the RICS SBE website.

The institute offers courses like- MBA in Real Estate & Urban Infrastructure, MBA in Construction Project Management, MBA in Construction Economics & Quantity Surveying, and Post Graduate Diploma in Facilities Management.

The RICS School of Built Environment’s MBA Construction Project Management is India’s first and only PMI-GAC-accredited programme.

Candidates seeking admission under sponsored category are required to have 50% marks in Graduation with a min score of MAT-450/GMAT- 450/ CMAT – 100 or percentile in CAT/XAT – 65 / NMAT – 50 or Amity Written Test on the day of Interview.

Candidates seeking admission under the non-sponsored category are required to have min 50% marks in Graduation with the min score of MAT – 500/GMAT – 500 / CMAT – 150 or percentile in CAT/XAT – 75 / NMAT – 60 or Amity Written Test on the day of Interview.