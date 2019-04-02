Sur-Sangam – A Cultural Colossal 2019 Set to Bring you a musical extravaganza in Gurgram

Pracheen Kala Kendra in association with Ragaaz Music Academy is all set to treat Gurgaon with a complete musical extravaganza- Sur Sangam featuring Indian Fusion bands, top class classical artists and highly talented local artists from Gurgaon.

The program will be held on 13th April, 2019 at Epicentre, sector 44 Gurgaon, from 12 noon onwards closing at 10:30 pm with the classical concert

Sur-Sangam is an attempt to recreate the magic of Indian classical Music, Performing arts and Fine Arts in most contemporary way. It is a pioneering program, which will provide platform to number of upcoming artists as well as bring the maestros like Pandit Ronu Majumdar, Pandit Kaivalya Kumar Guarav, Pandit Tanmay Bose etc on stage. Making every endeavour contemporary and relevant to the times is the need of an hour, this helps bringing together all generations and people with varied interests in music and form a strong music community. Keeping this in mind SUR-SANGAM not only will showcase the traditional classical music but also provide platform to Indian fusion bands, folk music and contemporary dance forms which essentially showcase Indian culture in different forms.

The show hopes to recreate a new audience for Indian classical music and dance as the maestros get ready to present the art in most modern way while keeping the core legacy of classical forms intact. The inherent purpose of SurSangam is to bring to limelight the new and young artists and pave the way to next generation talent.

Mrs Aparna Bhattacharya, founder of Ragaaz Music and presenter of this program in association with Pracheen Kala Kendra says, “This event brings together different generations and genre of music. The energetic atmosphere throughout the event day will bring loads of offerings to the audience. The colossal of Art exhibition, Battle of Bands, performances by various artist and a beautiful evening classical music concert is going to be a treat for all arts and music lovers. We will also extend our appreciation to people who have been working in the field of music, promoting Arts, Fine arts through ‘ Music & Arts Excellence Awards”

Sur-Sangam aspires to bring back Indian music, dance and arts in new generation who is leaving the side of our own forms and encourage modernizing and innovating our own music and art forms rather leaving the side of it. This full day event will see number of bands from Delhi-NCR competing for the title ‘Sur-Sangam Band of the year-2019’. The bands will be judged by the duo Salman Khan & Zaman Khan representing ‘Astitva The Band’. Evening concert will see number of accomplished artists like Flute maestro Pandit Ronu Majumdar, Pandit kaivalya Kumar Gaurav (Vocals), Pandit Tanmay Bose (Tabla). Dr Samira Kosar (Kathak) and Mr Debasish Adhikary (Tabla), Ustad Ghulam Siraj Niazi from Hongkong (Vocals) Sh. Ghulam Aziz Niazi (vocals) and young artist Sh Abdul Samad Khan Niazi (Vocals)