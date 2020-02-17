Indian startup IamHere wins at the annual AsiaOne Awards

Bengaluru: NASSCOM-incubated IamHere, a location-based community startup from Bengaluru, gets recognized at the 4th Edition of Asia’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2019-20, which was held in Bangkok.

The Asian Business and Social Forum hosted by AsiaOne brings together brands and leaders across Asia and recognizes top performers across the market spectrum. The awardees are chosen by consumers and industry along with evaluation by independent global researchers.

Winning the “Young Asian Entrepreneur” award, Naren Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of IamHere Software Labs said, “It is both a proud and a humbling moment to be recognized among the top business leaders of Asia. It was exciting to be interacting with entrepreneurs and business stalwarts from the Middle East, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand and other Asian countries, who are doing great work in their respective regions. This just sets our bar even higher.”

IamHere is a location-based community social network that enables people to discover and collaborate for hobbies, profession and social causes. With over 100K users and rated among the Top Social Apps, the platform is solving different hyperlocal needs. From musicians forming bands through the app, to badminton players finding partners, to lounges hiring rappers, to videographers finding shoot work, to small businesses hiring sales executives, to artists selling their artwork, the IamHere platform has been touching lives of people in the neighbourhood.

Talking about the future plans, Naren said, “We will be looking to cross 1 million users in 2020 with a good presence in multiple cities across the country. We have started working with the Government to aggregate small businesses on our platform and enable a hyperlocal social marketplace for them. We are also starting to work with closed communities to roll out private social networks for them. Recognition from AsiaOne is a testimonial to the strong solution we are building towards an unsolved global problem of hyperlocal discovery and collaboration.”

Startups like IamHere are addressing generic global problems through technology with India as a pilot geography. They are not only solving an India problem, but are creating pathways for the Indian start up ecosystem to command global market share in the times to come.