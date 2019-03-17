iMARS Communications signed an Agreement on Collaboration and Cooperation with PR24x7 Network Limited, a leading media relations company the headquartered at Indore, Mumbai and all over India. The companies agreed on joint activities for communication support of Indian companies entering the Russian market, and about companies from Russia and the CIS entering the India market.

“We at PR24x7 are delighted to join hands with iMars. It’s our pleasure to collaborate with a like-minded independent, multi-discipline communications & public relations agency. We are hopeful that this collaboration will open many new avenues of business and learning for both of us,” said Atul Malikram, Founder PR24x7.

“We actively develop international cooperation and successfully implement projects worldwide. We are confident that cooperation between iMARS Communications and PR24x7 is effective for both parties,” said Vladimir Stupnikov, President of iMARS Communications.

In 2018 iMARS increased the number of international contracts and implemented many projects in India, China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Finland, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and etc.