Film-Tech Platform ABC Talkies Launches its Production Company with special focus on kids’ content

New Delhi, 2nd March 2022: ABC Talkies, the world’s first cinema market announces the launch of its production company that goes by the same name. Embarking upon a new journey, and diversifying its love for quality cinema, ABC Talkies is all set to launch its first movie under the eponymous banner coinciding with the company’s first anniversary.

The first movie titled “ The Legend of Mahabhaleshwar” under the ABC banner is an original animated movie for kids and is due for release in May 2022. Focused on creating a power-packed library for kids, the step was taken with a mission to introduce the rich and glorious history of India to the children in a fun and educational way. The edu-tainment content will allow the children to learn and gather knowledge about never-heard-before stories from our great nation. Also, to maintain inclusivity in our diverse country, ABC Talkies will produce region-specific films to establish a sense of relatability. It also aims to give equal opportunities to new-age talent (Technicians and Talent) through its filmmaking.

The content is aimed at children from the age of 2 to 13 that would also capture the interest of millennial parents either in helping them revisit their childhood history and culture lessons as most families co-view content on streaming platforms through Smart TVs.

Talking about it Siddharth Sinha, Chief Content Officer, ABC Talkies, stated, “ The platform intends to create a commercial value for short films in the growing kids content market in the country so that consumers are willing to pay and watch and interested OTT’s can buy such films for their library. The short films made at the moment are usually for festivals and usually don’t have any commercial value hence the average mass audience doesn’t usually see them but ABC Talkies’s intent is to give masala content to consumers and try and change consumers’ behavior patterns of paying for such content. Added to that we would like to break the myth of deeming historical and traditional content as boring through our style of film-making. Apart from home- entertainment the films can also be used in classrooms by teachers who would like to gauge the attention of the students and allow the kids to have a better sense of understanding while explaining historical events.”

The films produced under the ABC Talkies banner will always be multilingual where besides a film being showcased in Hindi and one regional language depending on which region we are highlighting the story we will also emphasize on releasing one part of the film in Sanskrit to make Sanskrit a cool language for kids to watch and learn and maybe adapt the language in future.

“We have had an exciting 1-year journey and we are thrilled to roll out our ABC Talkies production house soon after launching on Android and iOS play stores. It’s but a significant moment for us as our originals will remain one of our biggest differentiators. Our performance in 2021 is a validation of the pay-per-view model despite an increasingly competitive market. Through our constant developments and promising niche content we hope to strengthen our consumer base year on year.” explained Shalibhadra Shah, CEO of ABC Talkies.

Since its launch in 2021, ABC Talkies have on board 300 + filmmakers and more than 250 films while experiencing a 100 percent month-on-month growth in the last few months as the brand continues its quest to create a unique ecosystem of being a good brand of short films.

About ABC Talkies: ABC (All Bout Cinema) Talkies is a Film- tech start-up launched in February 2021 by a group of professionals from diverse backgrounds. A concept that started developing as a lockdown pursuit, ABC Talkies describes itself as the World’s First Cinema Marketplace. A one of its kind venture in the country, it is a free trade marketplace for cinema and filmmakers to thrive. It is the first online marketplace where filmmakers are free to showcase their work of art and in the process monetize it. ABC Talkies not only aims in providing a digital platform for filmmakers from independent, amateur and brand new filmmakers where they can showcase and monetize their work but also assists them in marketing and promoting their creations. The idea to match talent of unreleased movies and make it easy for film projects to see the light of the day.

A versatile, analytical and connected marketplace, its mission is to transform the way people make and watch movies. ABC Talkies intends to bring about a cinematic revolution by allowing talents to transition into the digital world seamlessly.

ABC Talkies is also keen on fostering talents from tier 2 cities, smaller towns and states where opportunities for filmmakers are otherwise few and far between.