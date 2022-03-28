Wings India 2022 concluded

Hyderabad, March 28, 2022……The four days, Asia’s biggest Civil Aviation Show, Wings India 2022, organised jointly by the Civil Aviation Ministry, Govt of India; and FICCI concluded at the Begumpet Airport on Sunday evening

The show attracted 125 exhibitors from all over India and abroad. 5000 Business Delegates and 60,000 general visitors visited the show.

More than 125 international & domestic exhibitors along with 11 hospitality chalets, 15+ country delegations and 29+ States & UT’s participated in the Indian aviation industry’s ace event.

Some of the exhibitors participating in the event include the Government of Telangana (Host State), Government of Haryana, CSIR – National Aerospace Laboratories, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Airports Development, Airbus, Embraer, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Pawan Hans Ltd., Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Turbo Aviation, etc. There were around 29 states and UTs and 127 meetings were held.

Airbus released its India Market Forecast and briefed about A350.

IAF’s Sarang team performed spectacular helicopter aerobatics and wowed the gathering. The crew comprises of Sarang 1 team had Wg cdr Komar; Sqn ldr Akshay; Sarang 3 had Sqn Ldr Veer; Sqn Ldr Dhanveer and Sarang 4 had Wg cdr Niket Wg cdr Gopi

National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) had a Demo Flight of NAL-Hansa NG, its two-seater Flying Trainer Aircraft. NAL also showcased it NAL-Octacopter with drone formation show. It also unveiled the SARAS-Mk II aircraft mockup and released its brochure.

An agreement between CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories and M/s Scientech Technologies Pvt Ltd was also signed for “Technology Transfer on Multicopter Drones” for societal applications like medicine delivery, agriculture, earth surveillance (Octacopter, Hexacopter Quadcopter).

Embraer displayed its largest commercial aircraft, the E195-E2 at Wings India 2022. With its stunning ‘TechLion’ livery, the E195-E2 was the cynosure of all eyes. The aircraft is the largest member of the new generation E-Jets family, the E-Jets E2, and is designed to seat up to 146 passengers in its signature two by two seating.

Airbus showcased its long-haul aircraft A-350 at the static display. The company also displayed a scale model of its single-aisle A220 aircraft, purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market.

During the show, Flybig signed a letter of intent to acquire 10 Twin Otter aircraft. The airline signed a Letter of Intent with De Havilland on the sidelines of Wings India 2022. These 19-seater aircraft will help in serving small and remote communities that are not accessible by air, the airlines said. Twin Otter 400 Series has a proven track record of safe, dependable operations, as well as versatility, which includes the ability to land on land or water.

Wings India awards were presented

Round Table Conferences, Panel Discussions, Global CEOs Forum, Ministerial Plenary etc took place.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Secretary Rajiv Bansal, Jt Secretaries Amber Dubey and Ms Usha Padhee, several top leaders of aviation industry graced the show.

The next Wings India show will be held at Begumpet Airport, from March 14 to 17, 2024.