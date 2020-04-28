Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is Named Top Three of 100 Events in South Florida by BizBash

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 28, 2020: BizBash, the premier resource for event and meeting professionals in North America, has announced Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade has been recognized on its annual list of Top 100 Events as one of the top three parades/festivals in Miami/South Florida. These annual experiences have continued to break barriers, challenge the norm, and push limits to reach and engage audiences in a thoughtful way.

“Winterfest, Inc., the sole producers of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, has worked for 49 years to encourage community connections while celebrating South Florida’s boating paradise,” says Lisa Scott-Founds, president and CEO of Winterfest. “This year, we are proud to honor First Responders and Essential Workers as Parade Celebrities. The Parade is a fantastic opportunity to highlight these vital workers of the pandemic. Businesses and individual boaters will showcase those that have gone above and beyond during COVID-19. The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, the signature event of South Florida televised to millions, will be the stage for our essentials works. Please plan on honoring these heroes and celebrate the holidays on December 12, with the theme, ‘Masquerade on Parade – Dance and Song All Night Long.'”

“From sold-out music festivals to record-breaking benefits, the events that make our Top 100 list are those that continue to raise the bar and set new standards in our industry,” said Ashton Pike, BizBash senior editor. “Each event, whether returning to the list or making its debut, offers up its own set of unique ideas meant to inspire fellow event professionals – much like they inspired us.” Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, listed as #3 under Parades and Festivals, and the rest of the Top 100 Events in Miami/South Florida can be found at www.bizbash.com/top-100.