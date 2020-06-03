The Cassata Foundation Gives Supports Local Businesses and Suffolk County Police Department

Huntington, New York: On Wednesday May 27, 2020, Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn donated to the Suffolk County Police Department 2nd Precinct “500” KN95 face masks, providing “100” meals from NY Panini and a monetary donation of $1,000 to Project Hope dedicated on behalf of Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini.

Huntington, New York, one of Long Island’s Towns that has been extremely hard hit by COVID-19 Pandemic and the Cassata Foundation made additional monetary donation which will help feed over 300 people in the Town of Huntington.

Next week, Rosario and Carolyn Cassata will be on hand with Officer Delgado at Manor Filed in Huntington providing 300 hot meals.

The Suffolk County Police Officers and Staff of the 2nd Precinct, along with Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini have been on the frontlines combating the Corona Pandemic but also aiding in issues of Alcohol Abuse, Drug Overdoses, Mental Health and Domestic Violence.

A Blessing of The Officers and Staff was also given by Rev. Racos of St. Elizabeth Church.

The Cassata Foundation, Rosario S. Cassata recognized these Frontline Heroes and all their dedication by giving back to them and saying Thank You, “Thank You for being there every day protecting and helping all of us.”

Attending the event was S.C. Legislator Dr. Spencer, 2nd Precinct Commander Inspector Scrima, Carolyn Cassata, Rosario S. Cassata Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, S.C. District Attorney Tim Sini, Dan Diviney of Project Hope, Officers of the 2nd Precinct and Officer Claudia Delgado.