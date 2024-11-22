5 Fashion Brands Disrupting the Industry in 2024

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, staying ahead demands fresh ideas and trendsetting innovation. As we embrace 2024, a new wave of brands is redefining the game. These labels are pushing boundaries, blending creativity with sustainability and setting new trends. Here are 5 fashion brands that are making their mark and changing the game this year.

NIYARA India

Born to make premium fashion accessible, NIYARA India has quickly become a go to brand for the modern Indian woman. It marked a significant milestone with the launch of its online store on October 12, 2024, taking a bold step forward in shaping India’s e-commerce landscape. Founded by Manasi Shetty, the brand showcases an exquisite range of collections, from signature gowns and statement dresses to effortlessly chic casuals. Made with the highest quality fabrics and inspired by global trends, NIYARA India blends elegance, comfort, and affordability, empowering women to make bold fashion statements with confidence.

FabAlley

Launched in 2012 FabAlley has become a bold and inclusive western wear brand. Known for its trend driven designs, the brand offers statement party dresses, vacation wear to everyday casuals. With a young in-house design team, FabAlley takes inspiration from global runway trends to create high quality affordable fashion. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, the brand ensures international standards of quality and is a top choice for millennial women looking for expressive and chic wardrobe essentials.

O’Frida

O’Frida led by Rini Agarwal is all about effortless modern style. The brand stands out with its breathable fabrics and expressionist prints. O’Frida’s collections have versatile silhouettes from quirky jackets and vibrant co-ords to playful anti-fit dresses. Blending comfort with art, O’Frida is for those who love bold and creative fashion. For those looking for statement pieces, O’Frida brings earthy tones and boldness to modern wardrobes.

Adheera

Adheera is a fashion brand based in Ahmedabad led by Shibori artist and entrepreneur Dipika Udhani. The brand’s philosophy is sustainability using organic fabrics, natural dyes and hand stitching to create wearable art. Adheera makes handcrafted timeless pieces with minimal waste including unique tie dye and intricate embroidery. The brand collaborates with local artisans and NGOs to support communities and deliver customised seasonless designs. Adheera’s collections are a story of colours, patterns and conscious craftsmanship.

Claraché

Claraché is a colourful fashion brand known for its bold designs. For 18-34 years old the brand offers unisex and women’s wear including vegan leather jackets, trench coats, oversized separates and more. Its creations are a mix of outsourced and in-house fabrics with hand embroidery and trans-seasonal styles. Claraché’s philosophy is to create timeless pieces with playful pop colours on classic silhouettes. Its focus on comfort and functionality makes it a top choice for those looking for stylish and versatile fashion.

These five brands are simply pushing the boundaries of fashion and what style, sustainability, and individuality represent. From brave designs to conscious craftsmanship, they are creating separate paths in a competitive industry. The ways in which they are continuing to grow, they’re are sure to inspire a new wave of innovation and creativity in the fashion world.