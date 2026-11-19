LAS VEGAS, Nov 19 — 815MNB, a South Korean wearable health-tech company (CEO Yongwon Choi), announced today that it will showcase its flagship wellness headband, Neuraon Assist, at CES 2027 in Las Vegas. Designed for modern individuals who struggle to unwind during hectic days or find themselves physically exhausted yet wide awake at bedtime, the device offers an effortless approach to daily stress relief and sleep preparation.

Neuraon Assist was born out of that familiar frustration. Instead of adding another layer of data to analyze, it eases that burden by automatically adjusting stimulation while the wearer simply takes a break.

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William Marcel Sauve, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at 815MNB, said, “Conventional wearable devices and stress scores can show people how their day has affected them, yet they still leave users to figure out what to do next.” He added, “Neuraon Assist was born out of that familiar frustration. Instead of adding another layer of data to analyze, it eases that burden by automatically adjusting stimulation while the wearer simply takes a break.”

At the core of Neuraon Assist is a proprietary closed-loop biofeedback system. The lightweight headband continuously tracks the user’s heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV), compares the readings against their personal baseline patterns, and delivers gentle, personalized noninvasive vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). It then measures the wearer’s real-time physiological response to dynamically guide the next adjustment. This automated process allows users to rest deeply without having to interpret complicated charts, interact with smartphone apps, or manually change settings throughout a session.

Alongside its growing consumer wellness business, 815MNB is actively expanding its research and development pipeline into specialized therapeutic applications. Current research initiatives explore potential interventions for developmental disabilities, cognitive health in older adults, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and behavioral or substance addictions involving gambling, drugs, or alcohol. The company expects to begin launching commercial products stemming from this clinical research in 2028.