New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum on November 20 at Purana Qila in New Delhi. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the gathering at around 5:30 PM.

The three-day forum, being held from November 20 to 22, aims to highlight the shared civilisational heritage of SCO member countries, strengthen people-to-people connections and encourage greater cultural understanding and cooperation.

The initiative follows the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration.

The inaugural ceremony will feature “Civilisations in Conversation – Cultural Show”, bringing together music, dance, visual storytelling and narration under the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – The World Is One Family.”

The event will also showcase India’s cultural heritage through exhibitions titled “ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence.” These will present archaeological discoveries and artefacts reflecting Delhi’s history from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE. Another highlight will be the “Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion – Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll.”

Four thematic sessions will take place on November 21 and 22, bringing together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives. Discussions will cover music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine, traditional games, art and architecture, languages, literature, manuscripts, monastic trails and philosophical traditions.

The forum is expected to provide a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue, highlighting the historical connections that link India and the wider Eurasian region.