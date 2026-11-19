New Delhi, Nov 19: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday received the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Greece, Spain and Nepal at a formal ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The three diplomats who presented their credentials to the President were:

Georgios Petmezakis, Ambassador of Greece

Alfredo Martinez Serrano, Ambassador of Spain

Dr Nishchal Nath Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal

The ceremony marked a formal diplomatic engagement between India and the three countries. The presentation of credentials is an important part of diplomatic protocol, through which ambassadors officially assume their responsibilities as representatives of their respective nations in India.

The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 19.