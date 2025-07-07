A Cup of Monsoon: Chai, Bites and Rainy Day Bliss at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

There’s something magical about chai when it rains — the aroma of spices, the warmth of the cup in your hands, and the perfect bite of a crispy snack. This monsoon, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore invites you to celebrate this beloved ritual with A Cup of Monsoon, a seasonal pop-up that brings together India’s most comforting tea-time traditions.

Take a break from the everyday rush, soak in the cozy weather, and rediscover the joy of slow, flavourful moments.

● Dates: 1st – 15th July

● Timings: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

● Venue: TBB, CORNER – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

The menu features a curated selection of regional Indian teas like Masala Chai, Mumbai Cutting Chai, Cardamom Tea, and Gud ki Chai – each steeped in tradition and warmth. These are perfectly paired with nostalgic street-style bites including Mini Aloo Mutter Samosas, Kanda Bhajiyas, Mirchi Bhajjis, Sabudana Wadas, Mini Kachoris, and buttery Nankhatais — all served hot and crisp, just the way you remember them on a rainy day.

Slow down this season. Sip into comfort. And let the monsoon pour you a cupful of memories.