Tata Steel Partners with Australia’s InQuik to Bring Modular Bridge Technology to India

Chandigarh, July 7, 2025: Tata Steel, today, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia’s InQuik Group to bring its award-winning modular bridge construction technology to India. By uniting InQuik’s technology with Tata Steel’s industrial strength, this partnership sets the stage for a new era in India’s infrastructure development and addresses the evolving needs of its communities.

For Tata Steel, this agreement represents an opportunity to expand its steel offerings into high-value infrastructure products. By incorporating InQuik’s modular construction solution, Tata Steel will diversify its product portfolio with value-added infrastructure offerings that align with its strategic vision of shaping the construction industry.

T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “Tata Steel focuses on delivering smart and sustainable construction solutions to fulfil the growing infrastructural needs of a modern India. This collaboration with InQuik reflects our technology-driven approach to reimagine construction practices in the country.” Logan Mullaney, CEO, InQuik Group, commented: “We are excited to partner with Tata Steel, a global leader in steel manufacturing, to expand the reach of our bridge systems into the Indian market. This agreement represents a significant milestone in InQuik’s international growth and reflects the confidence that leading companies like Tata Steel have in our technology. Together, we can deliver rapid, cost-effective, and resilient infrastructure to support India’s growing connectivity needs.”

The partnership supports India’s broader development objectives by introducing a scalable, efficient solution for critical infrastructure. InQuik’s patented design facilitates the rapid construction of reinforced concrete bridges that are both cost-effective, sustainable and climate-resilient. The innovative solution utilises pre-engineered prefabricated steel formwork that is filled with concrete on site. These bridges will enhance accessibility, reduce isolation in remote areas, and contribute to more robust and sustainable transport networks across the country.

Tata Steel is transforming the construction industry with its downstream solutions for faster construction, positioning itself as a technology-driven company. This initiative underscores the Company’s dedication to innovation and excellence, going beyond conventional steel production to become a holistic solution provider for the construction sector.