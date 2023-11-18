A Memorable Trip to Kashmir and Ladakh

Which Union Territories would you like to explore before the drums roll for the New Year?

Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are the three major Union Territories in North India. Ladakh is ideal for adventure, and Jammu is best for temples and Kashmir is known as the heaven on earth.

Kashmir is jam-packed with snow-clad mountains, charming houseboats on serene lakes, lush green gardens with vibrant flowers, and awe-inspiring temples and shrines. Every traveller, from the ones seeking solace to adventure enthusiasts, will find their heart’s content in these charming places of interest.

Trekking and hiking routes in Kashmir are spellbinding, dotted with the most beautiful mountain peaks, massive glaciers, splendid monasteries, blue lakes, rivers, and tall pine trees. While adventure sports like Skiing, golf, rafting, paragliding, and camping make the trip to Kashmir more adventurous.

Ladakh the “Land of High Passes “is a dream holiday destination for many and is known for its lively hamlets around Leh, beautiful monasteries, and flavourful Himalayan cuisine making it a perfect bucket list candidate for a Himalayan escapade.

It is the land of the coldest deserts in the world and is a land to be lost in the beauty of rugged terrains and click awesome pictures. Seek solace in numerous Gompas and satisfy your adventurous soul by indulging in activities like trekking, rafting, paragliding, and mountain climbing.

Conclusion: To choose between Kashmir or Ladakh is extremely difficult or next to impossible as both these regions are endowed with beauty and extravagance.

Srinagar

Visit the state capital city of Srinagar with the Kashmir Trip as it has the beauty of a developed city as well as the rustic old-world charm. Srinagar is situated on the banks of the Jhelum River between the Hari Parbat and Shankaracharya hills. It is known for its scenic beauty, tranquil lakes, and Mughal gardens. Srinagar is notable for its stationary houseboats and gondola-style rowboats known as Shikaras in Dal Lake. These Shikaras are used by tourists to visit sites such as Floating Vegetable Market and Mir Bahirs a community of people who live on the lakeside itself. Kashmiri food also known as Wazwan is well around the world. When in Srinagar, taste the traditional delicacies, which are rich in typical fragrant spices. It is also known for its Kashmiri shawls, apples, and dried fruits at the Lal Chowk Market.

Pangong Lake

The Trip to Ladakh will be incomplete if you do not visit Pangong Lake. It is located at a height of 4350 m in the Himalayas. Pangong Lake is the world’s highest saltwater lake with beautiful mountains in the background, tranquil blue waters, and landscaped vistas. The lake got its name from the Tibetan word “Pangong Tso” which means “High grassland lake”. The most interesting fact about this lake is that it changes its colour and appears blue, grey, green, or red at different points in time. Brahminy ducks can also be seen standing on the banks of the lake and is extremely popular among photographers, and those on a bike trip to Ladakh.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is a true marvel and a magical mosaic of tranquil landscapes and thrilling activities. Its name which translates as “Meadow of Flowers” truly captures the essence of this paradise. It offers a surreal experience in every season, with vibrant wildflowers in spring and a blanket of snow in winter. The Gulmarg Gondola, the world’s second-highest operating cable car, offers a thrilling ride while allowing you to soak in the panoramic views, making it a haven for adrenaline junkies. Gulmarg is also one of the top honeymoon destinations in India and has also been developed as an adventure hub as the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering is located here.

Nubra Valley

Nubra Valley located in the union territory of Ladakh lies at a distance of around 140 km from Leh. It is believed that Nubra Valley was earlier known as Ldumra, literally meaning “valley of flowers”. There are plenty of tourist attractions in Nubra Valley, right from the natural beauty of the place to the religious monasteries. Hunder Sand Dunes lie between Hunder and Diskit villages and present an amazing site of white sands. It is among the top camping sites in Ladakh. Camel Safari is also available for tourists in these dunes. Bactrian Camels also known as the two-humped camel, is a very rare animal. These camels can only be seen in Nubra Valley. Diskit Monastery is one of the oldest and largest in Nubra Valley. It was built in the 14th century; it is a popular tourist destination offering a spectacular view of the Nubra Valley from the roof. Located close to the Diskit Monastery is an impressive thirty-two m statue of Buddha that was built in 1996 as it sits facing Pakistan. The reason for doing that was to encourage peaceful relations between the two countries.

Pahalgam

Pahalgam is located in the Anantnag district just ninety km away from Pahalgam. It is located on the banks of the Liddar River, and rugged terrains, snow-capped mountains make it a perfect spot for any adventure enthusiast. Aru Valley is a famous tourist place located 12 km from Pahalgam. Tourists are attracted to it because of its pristine lakes, lush meadows, and mountains, and it also serves as a base camp for trekking to the Kolahoi Glacier and Tarsar Lake. During winter when it gets decked with snow, it becomes a popular destination for skiing and heli skiing. Betaab Valley was earlier known as Hagan Valley but became extremely famous after the movie Betaab, which was shot here. It is located fifteen km from Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The valley is surrounded by snow-decked mountain peaks, its landscape is dotted with trees like chinar, deodar, pine, willows, and poplars, while the bluish-green waters of Lidder River complement its beauty greatly.

Khardung -La Pass

Khardung -La or the Khardung Pass is one of the highest motorable roads in the world and has an estimated height of 18,379 ft. It offers amazing views of the valley and the roads winding up the mountain. The pure pristine air, scenic vistas, and the feeling of being on top of the world have made Khardung La Pass a popular tourist attraction. It connects Leh and Nubra Valley and also serves as a gateway to the famous Siachen glacier. As you climb steadily over a winding road, it gives a panoramic view of Leh town below with Stok Kangri peak in the background.

Conclusion: Both these wonderful places are incomparable. In fact both these places need to be visited by one and all to explore their unique beauty.