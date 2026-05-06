AASOKA Achieves 10x Growth, Scales from 1 Lakh Students in 2021 to 10 Lakh in 2026; Partners with 5,500 Schools

New Delhi, May 06: AASOKA, the EdTech platform by MBD Group, has grown from around 1 lakh students in 2021 to over 10 lakh learners in AY 2026, marking a tenfold increase in its student base. Alongside this, the platform has expanded its presence to more than 5,500 schools, reflecting its steady adoption across classrooms.

Over the past year, AASOKA has continued to expand its footprint across India and international markets, including the Middle East, South Africa, and other regions. Today, the platform supports over 10 lakh students and trained 80,000+ teachers year on year across 500+ cities, offering schools a structured, flexible approach to teaching and learning that adapts to diverse academic needs.

What sets this milestone apart is not just expansion, but consistency. With a school retention rate of 78%, AASOKA’s growth has been driven by sustained value delivery rather than short-term adoption. Schools continue to engage with the platform because it addresses everyday challenges, whether it is reducing administrative workload, enabling personalized learning, or improving classroom engagement.

Aligned with NEP 2020 and the latest national curriculum frameworks, the platform provides customisedcurriculum solutions for CBSE, ICSE, and multiple state boards. From structured lesson plans and adaptive assessments to integrated school management systems, AASOKA has been designed to fit into different learning environments rather than impose a fixed structure.

AASOKA has also introduced its IIT-JEE & NEET Foundation Series for Classes 6 to 10, currently available across 100 schools in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The programme focuses on building strong conceptual understanding in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology, grounded in NCERT fundamentals, while gradually familiarising students with the analytical thinking required for competitive exams.

The Foundation Series includes video lectures, regular assessments, question paper practice, and detailed NCERT-based solutions. It also integrates questions inspired by exams such as JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads, helping students develop problem-solving skills early. In addition, the programme includes teacher training support and access to AASOKA’s digital platform through dedicated access codes, ensuring continuity between teaching and learning.

Looking ahead, AASOKA plans to extend the Foundation Series to Classes 11 and 12 in the coming year.

Commenting on the milestone, Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group, said, “What stands out in this journey is not just the scale, but the consistency with which schools have continued to engage with AASOKA. The growth from 1 lakh to 10 lakh students reflects a broader shift in how learning is being approached, where technology is becoming a more natural part of the classroom. The focus has been on creating solutions that support both teachers and students in a practical and meaningful way, rather than adding complexity.” Adding to this, Praveen Singh, CEO, AASOKA, said, “As classrooms continue to evolve, there is a growing need for learning systems that are flexible and connected. Our effort has been to design solutions that work within the realities of schools while supporting better learning outcomes. The introduction of the Foundation Series is part of that effort, where students are introduced to structured thinking early on, in a way that remains manageable and relevant to their stage of learning.”

In recognition of its innovation and growing impact in the education ecosystem, AASOKA has received ‘Excellence in K–12 EdTech Innovation’ at the Financial Express India Education Awards 2026 and ‘EdTech Platform of the Year’ at the Entrepreneur Indian Education Awards 2026.

The platform’s growth comes at a time when schools are increasingly integrating digital tools into everyday classroom practices, moving towards more connected and structured learning environments.

Backed by MBD Group’s long-standing presence in education, AASOKA continues to operate within this evolving space, where teaching approaches are gradually adapting to changing learning needs.