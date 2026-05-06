AI Library secures pre-seed funding to power India’s first outcome-based AI-native software delivery company

India, May 06: AI Library, India’s first ‘outcome-based’ AI-native software delivery company building autopilots for software, today announced the successful close of its pre-seed funding round, raising $560,000 at a $7.5m valuation cap. The round included participation from 12 investors, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s vision and growth potential. The funding marks an important milestone in the company’s mission to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes through faster, more cost-effective, and continuously improving software delivery systems. The funds will be used to enhance product development, expand market presence and invest in R&D, enabling AI Library to accelerate agent-driven software delivery for enterprises across functions such as finance, operations, sales, and support.

“This funding is not just a financial milestone, it is validation of our belief that the future of software delivery will be autonomous, outcome-led, and AI-native. While AI has made code generation easier, enterprises continue to struggle with driving outcomes. That is the gap AI Library was built to solve. We are creating autopilots for software delivery that help organisations move to faster production, lower costs, and continuously improve performance through systems that scale like a flywheel. With the backing of our investors and the strength of our team, we are excited to help shape the next chapter of software delivery from India to the world,” said Arani Chaudhuri, Founder, AI Library.

As part of its product evolution, AI Library has also introduced AI Library MCP, a unified infrastructure layer designed to simplify how AI agents operate in real-world enterprise environments. MCP acts as a single server that equips coding agents with structured access to tools, data, and workflows eliminating the need for fragmented integrations across search, parsing, storage, retrieval, and APIs. By reducing noisy inputs and redundant reruns, MCP enables agents to execute reliably and efficiently, allowing teams to focus on mapping real business workflows instead of backend plumbing. With over 13 million agent actions in production, MCP is built to deliver consistent, verifiable outcomes at scale.

The company is committed to reimagining software delivery through AI agents with human oversight – automating the entire delivery lifecycle from solution design and workflow creation to code generation, deployment and optimisation. By shifting from pricing time to pricing outcomes, the company is focused on measurable business impact rather than effort. Its model is designed around a clear value proposition: helping enterprises deploy reliable, production-grade systems faster, at lower cost, and with systems that improve as they are used, creating a flywheel that makes software delivery more scalable, adaptive and outcome-led over time.

Over the past two years, the company has proven this model with organisations such as Tally, Times Group, Burger Singh, and DeKoder. These deployments have delivered measurable impact, including improved vendor payment accuracy and operational efficiency through finance workflow automation, and a doubling of conversion rates through AI-led sales lead screening, alongside broader gains in support efficiency and scalable enterprise automation.

With a lean, cost-efficient business model and an outcome-based delivery approach, AI Library is positioned to help redefine traditional IT services through scalable, agent-driven execution – enabling enterprises to reduce costs, improve efficiency and accelerate time-to-value.