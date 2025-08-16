Accenture to Acquire CyberCX, Expanding Cybersecurity Capabilities in Asia Pacific

NEW YORK & MELBOURNE, Australia, August 16, 2025 — Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire CyberCX, a leading privately-owned cybersecurity services provider serving both private and public sector organizations across Australia, New Zealand and internationally. The move represents Accenture’s largest cybersecurity acquisition to date and will significantly bolster Accenture’s cybersecurity services in Asia Pacific. It will further expand Accenture’s leading position in the region, enhancing its ability to build business resilience, protect critical infrastructure and drive secure enterprise reinvention amidst an increasingly complex regulatory and threat landscape.

Established in Melbourne, Australia in 2019, CyberCX is one of the largest and most prominent cybersecurity firms in the Asia Pacific region with a highly skilled workforce of approximately 1,400 professionals. The company’s end-to-end services extend across consulting, transformation and managed security services and include advanced capabilities in offensive security and cyber physical security, crisis management, threat intelligence, managed detection and response, as well as strategic advisory, identity, cloud and network security. CyberCX operates a network of advanced security operations centers across Australia and New Zealand, with additional offices in London and New York, combining deep local insight with international reach.

Additionally, CyberCX brings innovative AI-powered platforms that deliver cybersecurity services including detection and response, sovereign secure cloud, CyberCX Academy for training and learning as well as proprietary tools for security testing and cyber intelligence.

This strategic move is timely given Accenture’s recent State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2025 report, which found that 97% of Australian organizations are not adequately prepared to secure their AI-driven future, with 80% lacking the critical data and AI cybersecurity practices needed to protect models, data pipelines and cloud infrastructure.

“CyberCX and Accenture share a mission to harness the power of cyber to help our clients securely navigate change, accelerate business reinvention and build resilience against evolving threats,” said Paolo Dal Cin, global lead, Accenture Cybersecurity. “By combining Accenture’s agentic AI capabilities with CyberCX’s strong market leadership, innovative offerings and trusted C-suite and government relationships, we will enable clients across Asia Pacific to transform cybersecurity into a strategic advantage.”

CyberCX has established strong ecosystem partnerships across major cybersecurity players such as Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike, consistently winning awards as one of the top managed service and system integrators in the region. This success is underpinned by extensive expertise, showcased through over 2,600 certifications.

“Client demand for cybersecurity services is accelerating as data and digital environments become increasingly connected and heightened threats are exposed across operational value chains, supply chains and the enterprise. The need for responsible governance is also rising as AI and Quantum technologies advance,” said Peter Burns, who leads Accenture’s business in Australia and New Zealand. “CyberCX’s breadth of capabilities, trusted relationships with government and critical infrastructure organizations, and exceptional talent in the region, combined with Accenture’s local and global scale and innovation, will help us meet this ever-increasing client need.”

John Paitaridis, CEO of CyberCX, said, “We are immensely proud of the business we have built, becoming one of the leading providers of cybersecurity services in the region. Joining Accenture’s global cybersecurity organization enables our exceptional people to combine forces with global capabilities and provide world-leading cybersecurity services to an even greater number of clients across Asia Pacific as we accelerate our growth in the region. Our shared mission for helping clients stay ahead of emerging threats and build resilience makes this a force multiplier.”

The acquisition of CyberCX will be the latest in a series of strategic moves by Accenture to expand its cybersecurity capabilities and solutions. Since 2015, Accenture has completed 20 security acquisitions, including most recently acquiring Morphus, MNEMO Mexico and Innotec Security.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.