SS 304 vs SS 316: How Indian OEMs Are Getting the Grade Decision Wrong

Choosing the right raw material is very critical for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). In the Indian manufacturing market, engineers often choose the wrong steel grade. Engineers find it difficult to choose between SS 304 vs SS 316 stainless steel.

This problem becomes highly visible when ordering wire mesh for industrial applications, such as filtration, screening, or separation. Partnering with the right wire mesh manufacturer india starts with understanding the correct steel grade for your application. Failure to order the right grade can result in immediate machine breakdown and costly repairs.

Key Industry Statistics

45% of early industrial wire-mesh failures in processing units in India result from incorrect steel grade selection.

Minimum Molybdenum content in SS 316 wire mesh should be 2.0% to resist pitting corrosion under chloride conditions.

Many design teams use SS 304 wire mesh due to its lower acquisition cost. They use it in harsh conditions that only SS 316 wire mesh for OEMs can withstand. This post explains why this grade decision is wrong and how to fix it to improve machinery life.

Understanding the Basics: SS 304 vs SS 316 wire mesh

Both materials are high-quality non-magnetic stainless steel variants. They appear the same visually. Even their mechanical properties are alike, such as tensile strength and ductility. But internally, their chemical structure is quite different. It affects the way they react to chemical aggression.

Grade 304 is composed of 18% Chromium and 8% Nickel. Grade 316 has around 16% Chromium, 10% Nickel, and 2% Molybdenum. It’s this Molybdenum component that makes a lot of difference in.

Chemical Composition Breakdown

Chemical Element SS 304 Wire Mesh Composition (%) SS 316 Wire Mesh Composition (%) Engineering Purpose Chromium (Cr) 18.00 – 20.00 16.00 – 18.00 Creates the basic passive oxide layer to stop rusting. Nickel (Ni) 8.00 – 10.50 10.00 – 14.00 Provides stable austenitic structure and toughness. Molybdenum (Mo) 0.00 (None) 2.00 – 3.00 Stops pitting and crevice corrosion from chlorides. Iron (Fe) Balance Balance Base metal material.

Where Indian OEMs Get the Grade Decision Wrong

Indian OEMs tend to emphasize lowering initial machinery costs. The obsession with saving on cost results in three prevalent engineering errors:

1. Misjudging the Chemical Environment

OEMs typically consider SS 304 sufficient for regular water. Nevertheless, water used in Indian industries contains a considerable amount of salt and other chemicals. In the absence of Molybdenum, the oxide coating on SS 304 disintegrates faster than that on SS 316, resulting in the formation of holes by pitting corrosion.

2. The Cost Trap of Stainless Steel Mesh for Manufacturing

SS 316 industrial wire mesh is priced at about 20%-35% higher than SS 304 wire mesh. To reduce initial costs, purchasing departments often opt for the more economical 304 material. Although it reduces upfront costs, it will result in costly warranty claims for the OEM if parts wear out too quickly in the field.

3. Ignoring Temperature and Concentration Factors

Reactions tend to be faster at higher temperatures. A substance that is non-reactive to SS 304 when in its normal state will annihilate it under increased temperatures. Engineers must study the entire thermal and chemical environment before deciding which wire mesh is suitable for OEMs.

Key Operational Impact: Cost vs Lifespan

The use of incorrect grades significantly reduces the useful life of SS wire mesh. In case of exposure to seawater or weak acids, a mesh made of SS 304 will deteriorate within 3-6 months. However, a properly specified SS 316 mesh will operate effectively for several years under similar conditions.

If the screen breaks, then the consequent production halt is bound to exceed the slight cost discrepancy of using high-quality stainless steel wire mesh in production facilities.

Industrial Wire Mesh and Metal Product Variants

OEMs need to create diverse metal structures depending on their designs. It is very important to use the right steel grade in all different product types:

Woven Wire Mesh : The ability to manufacture accurate grid patterns for industrial applications like filtration and screening. Vibrating Screen Mesh : High-capacity equipment suitable for robust mechanical vibration. Welded Wire Mesh : Interconnected grids are best suited for use in safety cages and heavy-duty racks. Perforated Sheet: Holes-punched metal sheets, useful for regulating the passage of fluids or filtering larger particles. Expanded Metal : Sheets with slots that are then expanded to form a diamond shape, offering a gripping surface and ventilation. Chain Link Fencing : Structures made from chains of steel wires used to create the outer protective barrier of industrial plants.

Conclusion

To avoid choosing the wrong grade, it is essential that OEMs team up with a professional supplier. Banaraswala is one of the biggest wire mesh manufacturer that provides high-quality wire mesh to OEMs in India since 1986.

Whatever your machinery needs, whether fine woven wire mesh, strong vibrating screen mesh, robust welded wire mesh, or customized perforated sheets and expanded metal, Banaraswala will ensure that the materials conform to exact standards. We also offer tough chain link fencing, along with industry-specific wire mesh and metal solutions, to prevent metal failure at unexpected times and operate efficiently.