B.K. Mohan Kumar – National Vice President of Vikassheel Insaan Party ( VIP Party ) and a Visionary Leader for Karnataka

B.K. Mohan Kumar, Vice President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party ( VIP Party ) And State President of Koli Gangamatha Castes Federation Karnataka is a dedicated social and political leader committed to the welfare and development of Karnataka. Born and raised in Bengaluru District, Karnataka he understands the challenges faced by farmers, fishermen, backward communities, youth, women, and economically weaker sections. His life journey from humble beginnings to becoming a respected public figure reflects determination, hard work, and a passion for serving society. Through social service initiatives, educational support, sports development, disaster relief activities, and community welfare programs, he has earned the trust and respect of people across Karnataka.

Vision for Karnataka

B.K. Mohan Kumar envisions a developed, inclusive, and prosperous Karnataka where every citizen has access to quality education, employment, healthcare, and economic opportunities. He believes that the progress of the state depends on the empowerment of rural communities, farmers, fishermen, backward classes, women, and youth. His vision is to create a Karnataka where development reaches every village and every family, ensuring dignity, equality, and opportunity for all.

Mission

As a responsible leader of the Vikassheel Insaan Party ( VIP Party ), his mission is to build a stronger Karnataka through people-centered governance and sustainable development.

His key priorities include:

• Empowering farmers with better irrigation, technology, and market support.

• Protecting the interests of fishing communities by improving livelihoods, infrastructure, and welfare schemes.

• Supporting Backward Classes through education, skill development, scholarships, and economic empowerment programs.

• Creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for youth.

• Strengthening government schools and promoting quality education.

• Enhancing healthcare facilities in rural and semi-urban areas.

• Encouraging women empowerment and self-help group initiatives.

• Promoting sports, culture, and talent development.

• Ensuring transparent, accountable, and corruption-free governance.

Commitment to Fishermen and Backward Classes

B.K. Mohan Kumar strongly believes that the Fisher Community and Backward Classes play a vital role in Karnataka’s social and economic development. He is committed to ensuring better educational opportunities, financial assistance, housing support, healthcare access, and employment programs for these communities. His goal is to provide a stronger voice for marginalized sections and ensure that government benefits reach those who need them most.

Service to Society

Through Janaseva Trust and Janahitha Rakshana Vedike, B.K. Mohan Kumar has actively worked for student welfare, farmer support, sports promotion, disaster relief, community development, and youth empowerment. His initiatives have helped bring social awareness and positive change at the grassroots level.

With a clear vision, strong leadership, and a commitment to public service, B.K. Mohan Kumar continues to work towards building a Karnataka that is progressive, inclusive, and economically strong. As Vice President of the VIP Party, he remains dedicated to serving the people, uplifting fishermen, backward classes, farmers, youth, and women, and creating a brighter future for generations to come. A strong supporter of religious and cultural values, B.K. Mohan Kumar actively participates in temple development, spiritual activities, community festivals, and cultural programs.

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State President Of Kooli Gangamatha Federation Caste Karnataka