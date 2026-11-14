Nutley, NJ, November 14, 2026 — Acossi Jeans is entering a renewed creative chapter, introducing new fashion offerings while strengthening the brand’s identity and expanding its visibility to audiences around the world.

Founded by designer Natacha Lacosse, Acossi Jeans is an independent U.S.-based fashion brand that has evolved beyond what the word “Jeans” may initially suggest. Today, the brand includes contemporary apparel, handbags, accessories, expression-driven pieces and coordinated fashion concepts for women and men.

The renewed direction places fresh emphasis on original fashion and new product development. Acossi Jeans continues to introduce clothing and accessories designed around individuality, creativity and everyday style while building greater recognition for the brand internationally.

Alongside its fashion collections, Acossi Jeans has also introduced a separate personalized-products offering for businesses, organizations and events. These products can be customized with logos, artwork or text, giving businesses and customers another way to work with the Acossi brand.

“Fashion remains at the heart of Acossi Jeans, but this renewed direction gives us more ways to connect creatively with customers and businesses,” said founder and designer Natacha Lacosse. “We are building greater visibility now while creating a stronger foundation for the opportunities we want to pursue in 2027.”

Although based in the United States, Acossi Jeans is increasing its focus on international discovery. The brand is particularly interested in developing stronger visibility across Europe, including France, Italy and Germany, while continuing to reach customers throughout the United States and other global markets.

The company’s broader strategy combines new fashion products, digital discovery, editorial exposure and stronger customer engagement as Acossi Jeans works to establish greater recognition as an independent designer-led fashion brand.

Looking ahead, Acossi Jeans plans to continue introducing new apparel, handbags, accessories and creative concepts while further developing its personalized-products division.