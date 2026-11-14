Honolulu, HI, November 14, 2026 — Donalyn B. Baldeviso of Honolulu, Hawaii, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for November by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Baldeviso will be included in the Winter 2027 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.

About Donalyn B. Baldeviso

Donalyn B. Baldeviso is a certified nurse case manager and registered nurse with over 24 years of experience in healthcare. She currently serves as a case manager with The Queen’s Health System and is one of the founders of its transitional case management program. Her areas of expertise include stroke and neurology, patient care, and healthcare services.

Baldeviso is also an entrepreneur with a passion for skincare. She serves as an ambassador for Olivia Quido Skincare, the official skincare partner of the Miss Universe pageant, and as a brand consultant with Rodan + Fields clinical skincare. Her interest in skincare began while working for a dermatologist during nursing school, an experience that inspired her enthusiasm for sharing quality skincare products and information.

Throughout her career, Baldeviso has received numerous awards and honors recognizing her professional achievements and community involvement. In 2012, she was named Employee of the Month by The Queen’s Health System. She has also received the Nursing Excellence Award in Leadership and the Nursing Excellence Award in Education. In 2024, she was recognized as the Most Outstanding Certified Nurse Case Manager. Additional honors include being named among the Magnificent Women of Hawaii and winning Ms. Maria Clara 2025 through the Filipino Women’s Civic Club.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Baldeviso is dedicated to community service, volunteer work, and mentorship. She is committed to educating members of her community and sharing her knowledge and experience to help others.

Donalyn earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Hawaii Pacific University. She is married to Dean Baldeviso, a fire captain with the Honolulu Fire Department and owner of PhotoOp of Hawaii by Dean. Together, they have three children. Donalyn and Dean received the Most Empowered and Inspiring Couple of the Year in 2024 by the Amerika Prestige Awards in North Hollywood.