ACT Fibernet’s Smart Wi-Fi Delivers Lag-Free Cricket Streaming

March 21, 2025 Sujata Business 0

Bengaluru, March 21, 2025: As the most thrilling cricket season of the year approaches, ACT Fibernet is revolutionizing how fans experience every match with its cutting-edge AI-powered Smart Wi-Fi. Designed to deliver uninterrupted high-speed internet, seamless connectivity, and an adaptive network, ACT’s Smart Wi-Fi ensures you never miss a single boundary, six, or nail-biting finish.

“We understand how important a seamless connection is for an uninterrupted sport-watching experience,” said Mr Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, ACT Fibernet. “With ACT SmartWi-Fi®, fans can enjoy high-speed, uninterrupted streaming, no matter where they are in their home. Our smart technology adapts in real-time, ensuring our customers get the most seamless Wi-Fi experience.”

ACT Fibernet’s Smart Wi-Fi, powered by ACT Zippy, transforms traditional Wi-Fi into an intelligent, self-optimizing network. This AI-driven technology proactively scans your home environment, detecting interference and adjusting in real-time through solutions like channel switching and band steering, delivering a buffer-free streaming experience. With unlimited data plans and AI-powered technology, ACT SmartWi-Fi® takes cricket viewing to the next level.

ACT SmartWi-Fi® brings a game-changing experience of uninterrupted streaming, adaptive network performance, and multi-device connectivity. Whether you’re streaming in 4K on your smart TV, checking match stats on your phone, or live-tweeting the game, ACT SmartWi-Fi® ensures all your devices receive optimal speed and connectivity. With whole-home coverage, you can enjoy the game from any room without disruptions while the intelligent self-healing network continuously monitors and fixes issues for a seamless experience.

ACT Fibernet tailors its plans to suit each city’s unique needs, ensuring their customers get the plan as per their exact needs.

