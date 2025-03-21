India the Wait is Over: The HMD Barbie Phone is here, Exclusively Available on HMD.com

New Delhi, 21st March 2025: Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has partnered with Mattel to launch the HMD Barbie Phone, a retro-inspired flip phone designed for those seeking a break from smartphone overuse.

The bright pink device features a mirror on the front, two interchangeable covers (1992’s Totally Hair Barbie design and a vintage ‘shooting heart’ pattern), and comes with customization options including crystal stickers and Barbie-themed charms on a beaded phone strap.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India and APAC said “In today’s hyper-connected world, we’re proud to offer a refreshing alternative with our Barbie-inspired feature phone. By partnering with this beloved cultural icon, we’re committed in helping people to take meaningful breaks from the constant digital noise without sacrificing style or fun. This collaboration perfectly aligns with the growing demand for feature phones and Barbie’s enduring popularity. We’re thrilled to bring this unique device to consumers who want to occasionally disconnect from their smartphones and reconnect with what truly matters.” Ruth Henriquez, Head of Licensing at Mattel EMEA commented, “At Mattel, our dedication to innovative design continues to drive everything we create. This exciting Barbie phone collaboration with HMD addresses the growing desire for mindful technology use while delivering the playful experience our fans expect. The delightful Easter eggs and thoughtful features HMD has incorporated create a truly special product that celebrates the Barbie brand in an entirely new way. We’re confident this unique device will captivate Barbie enthusiasts across India and offer them a fresh way to connect with a brand they love.”

The phone blends retro charm with practical features, sporting a Y2K-aesthetic 0.3MP camera, generous nine-hour talk time, and convenient dual SIM functionality. Users can expand storage up to 32GB via microSD and enjoy the S30+ operating system across its dual-screen design (2.8″ internal and 1.77″ external displays).

Style-conscious consumers can get their hands on this limited-edition device during the celebration sale, exclusively at www.hmd.com , starting at 12 Noon on March 20, 2025.