AD Ports Group Leverages Integrated Logistics Network to Ensure Trade Resilience and Strengthen Regional Supply Chains

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 16 April 2026: AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading global enabler of trade, industry, and logistics solutions, has successfully drawn on its diversified logistics capabilities to strengthen local and regional supply chains in the Gulf region, ensuring continued resilience.

Since the onset of the recent regional developments at the end of February, the Group has continued to operate as normal, serving the needs of its global clients by establishing alternative routes and rerouting cargo across land, rail, sea, and air to mitigate supply chain disruptions affecting Arabian Gulf ports, in light of the traffic conditions through the Strait of Hormuz.

To date, AD Ports Group handled over 54,000 TEUs at Fujairah Terminals and Khor Fakkan Port, and successfully transported over 22,000 containers through its land logistics services, alongside 18,000 TEUs across its maritime network, supported by a dedicated fleet of 24 vessels operating 8 feeder services. In addition, the Group has transported more than 8,000 tonnes of cargo through its air logistics services, enabled by more than 100 chartered flights.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “Our long-term investments in a diversified and comprehensive network of logistics and trade infrastructure have enabled one of the UAE’s largest-ever logistics redeployments to be executed with speed, agility and efficiency. Under the guidance of our wise leadership in the UAE, AD Ports Group will continue to guarantee the flow of goods across local and regional markets, particularly essential commodities such as food, medicines, strategic reserves, and other critical inputs. Our commitment towards serving our partners and customers remains firm, while safeguarding the safety of our workforce and strengthening the resilience of local and regional supply chains.”

To ensure continuity of regular shipping services to Khalifa Port, and across three key trade corridors linking the UAE’s eastern ports with ports in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea, the Group has launched new regional feeder shipping services to maintain supply chain integrity, which redeployed and scaled up its dedicated vessel fleet to 24 container and bulk cargo vessels, with plans to increase fleet capacity.

Feeder shipping services operated by the Group’s SAFEEN Feeders and Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) have been rerouted via Fujairah Terminals and Khor Fakkan Port, both located on the Gulf of Oman, providing alternative gateways to the UAE and the wider GCC region.

New container feeder shipping services have been established connecting ports in India, Pakistan and Oman, as well as Red Sea ports, and ports along the Upper Arabian Gulf region.

By leveraging its logistics assets and extensive strategic and commercial networks, the Group has established an air bridge comprising three chartered aircraft, to transport vital goods, with plans to further increase capacity.

The Group has also established a land bridge to transport cargo from Fujairah and Khor Fakkan through bonded customs corridors in the UAE to Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, and Sharjah, using 800 trucks and four new daily rail service trips by Etihad Rail. These efforts are supported by the Group’s expanded warehousing and storage capacity for essential goods, currently exceeding 76,000 sqm, with plans to more than double to 188,000 sqm.

Leveraging its award-winning digital trade infrastructure, the Group has launched new freight management platforms that deliver visibility and resilience, enabling the efficient management of trade flows. By unifying and processing data across the Group’s global operations, these platforms have enabled the Group to leverage real-time trade lane intelligence to strengthen supply chain integrity, while repurposing empty import containers for export along alternative high-volume corridors– enhancing resilience and reducing time and cost for customers.

Working closely with UAE authorities and industry partners, AD Ports Group continues to safeguard its workforce, partners and stakeholders, while ensuring uninterrupted services to customers.