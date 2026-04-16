Soaring High: Titiksha Public School Shines with Stellar Board Results

Titiksha Public School proudly celebrates an outstanding achievement in the Grade X Board Examinations for the 2025–26 session. Students have excelled with remarkable scores, reflecting their dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence.

Tisha Goyal secured the top position in the school with an impressive 96%, followed by Kanika Kohli in second place with 95.6%. Aryan Acharya and Himanshu Kumar jointly claimed the third position with 95%.

The school’s consistent focus on quality education, guided by experienced teachers and strong values, has once again delivered exceptional results.

Subject-wise toppers have also set new benchmarks of excellence. Kanika Kohli secured the highest score of 97 in English Communicative, while Samiksha Jindal scored 96 in Hindi. In Mathematics Standard, Mishika Jindal, Ansh Goel, Aryan Acharya, and Keshav Pawar excelled with a perfect score of 99. Aarambh Singhal topped Mathematics Basic with 91 marks.

In Science, Goutam Kukreja and Himanshu Kumar led the subject with 97 marks. Social Science toppers Kanika Kohli, Aadhya Gupta, and Aryan Acharya jointly secured the highest score of 98. Sara Bansal, Aaditya Singh, Chanchal, Rhythm, and Tisha Goyal achieved a perfect 100% in Artificial Intelligence.

Darsh Bhardwaj, Kunal, Manik Baweja, and Ankit Mehta topped Painting with 97 marks, while Kunal secured the highest score of 95 in Home Science. Sidhi Awasthi, Bhavya Sharma, and Lakshay Kaushik achieved a perfect 100% in Food Production.

Parents and staff take immense pride in this success, which highlights the spirit of hard work and determination among students.

Ms. Ritambhra Chauhan, the Chairperson Titiksha Public School congratulated one and all and extended her heartfelt blessings to all the achievers for this wonderful result. She reinforced that these achievements mark an important milestone and inspire future batches to aim higher and dream bigger. Titiksha Public School continues to nurture bright minds and shape a successful future.