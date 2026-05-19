Adani Foundation at ACC Wadi empowers youth through skill development initiative

Chandigarh, May 19: ACC, the cement and building materials company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, along with the Adani Foundation, is supporting young people in Wadi as they take their first steps towards stable and impactful livelihoods.

Recognising the need for comprehensive practical skills among the young talents, Adani Foundation introduced training courses such as General Duty Assistant (GDA), DDEO, Assistant Electrician, Beauty and Wellness, and Social Media Operations (SMO). For many, this was an opportunity to learn, grow, and begin to see new possibilities for themselves.

ACC has played a key role in helping participants to move from learning to earning, connecting them to opportunities that offer both income and dignity. Out of 721 enrolled candidates, 680 completed their training, with over 600 finding pathways into work – 428 in salaried roles and more than 180 through self-employment. Many are now working with organisations such as Tata Wistron, AIG Hospital, and Gokul Das Exports, earning between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 per month across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kalaburagi.

The Adani Foundation has also extended its efforts to 120 prisoners at Central Jail, Kalaburagi, offering digital literacy training and access to rehabilitation platforms. This step reflects a broader commitment to inclusion, creating space for individuals to rebuild their lives with confidence and purpose. Through such impactful measures, ACC and the Adani Foundation reaffirm their commitment to inclusive development across Indian heartlands.