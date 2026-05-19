Odisha to launch doorstep revenue services under ‘Ama Gaanre Ama Tahasil’ initiative

Bhubaneswar, May 19: The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Odisha is set to roll out a new citizen-centric initiative titled ‘Ama Gaanre Ama Tahasil (Tahasil at Doorstep)’, aimed at bringing key revenue services closer to people in rural and semi-urban areas.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari. The meeting reviewed the department’s performance over the past two years and discussed future plans to make service delivery more efficient and people-friendly.

Minister Pujari emphasised that true success lies not only in administrative achievements but in how well government schemes are received by citizens. He directed officials to ensure that revenue services are accessible, transparent, and responsive to public needs.

As part of the new initiative, Tahasil Camp Courts will be organised at the village and panchayat levels. These camps will enable on-the-spot resolution of public grievances and delivery of essential services such as Record of Rights (RoR) corrections, land demarcation, and other revenue-related processes. Officials will directly engage with residents to address issues and raise awareness about available services.

To strengthen field-level monitoring, senior officers will be appointed as nodal officers for different districts. They will be required to conduct field visits, stay overnight in districts where needed, and interact with citizens to gather feedback on service delivery.

The department is also considering simplification of rules related to land use conversion in urban areas to reduce procedural delays. Officials noted that over 2.5 crore services have already been delivered under the Odisha Right to Public Services (ORTPS) Act in the last two years, with efforts underway to further improve efficiency and accessibility.

Additionally, the meeting discussed plans to develop a new Rehabilitation and Resettlement framework for displaced persons, aimed at ensuring more structured and humane rehabilitation processes.

Senior officials, including representatives from the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, attended the meeting.