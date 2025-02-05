Adapting to Artificial Intelligence and Analytics: HR Experts Engage with Students of the School of Innovation and Management (SoIM)

Hyderabad, 05th February 2025: The School of Innovation and Management (SoIM) at G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science (GNITS), known for its commitment to women’s education, successfully hosted “Rendezvous 2025: A Day with HR Leaders, ” a prestigious HR summit aimed at bridging academia and industry.

Under the dynamic leadership of Mrs. G. Srividya Reddy, Chairperson of SoIM and Vice-Chairperson of GNITS, the conference gathered over 20 distinguished HR leaders and industry experts. This flagship event provided aspiring graduates with invaluable face-to-face interactions and deep insights into the evolving demands of the corporate world.

In the panel discussions, HR leaders advised students on the impact of advanced technology on the HR world. AI and analytics are transforming HR by automating recruitment, enhancing employee engagement, and optimizing decision-making. AI-driven tools streamline hiring, predictive analytics improve retention strategies, and chatbots enhance the employee experience. As HR becomes more data-driven, future professionals must adapt to emerging technologies to create efficient and inclusive workplaces.

also, the seminar highlighted HR leaders highlighted the importance of diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) – Challenges & Remedies in shaping inclusive educational and workplace environments. Challenges such as unconscious bias, unequal opportunities, and resistance to change can hinder growth. To address these, they emphasized fair hiring, inclusive leadership, and mentorship programs. Encouraging open dialogue and fostering a culture of respect and belonging will help future professionals build diverse and thriving organizations.