ITI Asset Management Company launches ITI Bharat Consumption Fund

Kolkata, 05th February 2025: ITI Asset Management Company Ltd (ITI AMC) today announced the launch of ITI Bharat Consumption Fund, an open-ended thematic fund which will follow the consumption theme. The scheme would predominantly invest in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in consumption and consumption related activities or allied sectors. The scheme opens for subscription on February 06, 2025, and closes on February 20, 2025.

ITI Bharat Consumption Fund aims to offer long-term capital growth by investing in companies that are likely to benefit directly or indirectly from the domestic consumption led demand offering diversification with the theme and potential capital appreciation.

The fund will be managed by Mr. Rohan Korde (Fund Manager – Equity) and Mr. Dhimant Shah (Senior Fund Manager – Equity), both of whom bring a wealth of experience and expertise management of our new fund offering. With a proven track record in delivering performance, Mr. Korde has over 17 years of experience managing diverse portfolios across various market conditions while Mr. Shah carries an extensive experience of over 26 years with top tier track record with marquee Indian Mutual Funds.

The fund will offer investors an exposure to growth-driven consumer sectors like FMCG, auto, retail, healthcare, and others. The fund is likely to benefit from the evolving structural, cultural and digital factors seen in Indian consumers. Such changes are led by a shift towards organized markets arising from urbanisation, rising incomes and evolving consumer trends – all leading to higher disposable income and thereby higher discretionary spends towards consumption related products and services.

According to Mr. Rohan Korde, Fund Manager at ITI AMC “The consumption space offers a compelling investment opportunity, driven by rising incomes, evolving consumer behaviour patterns, and rapid growth in emerging markets. As economies recover and spending patterns shift toward premium and innovative products, this sector is poised for sustainable growth. Investing in a consumption-oriented fund would allow investors to capitalize on these long-term structural trends.”

The ITI Bharat Consumption Fund aims to invest in a blend of established, scalable, and emerging businesses within the consumption theme. This fund is suitable for investors across multiple generations, looking for a diversified portfolio that spans various across sectors within the consumption space. The portfolio would be created through a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches, making it market cap agnostic.