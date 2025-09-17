Advya Announces Exclusive Influencer Management Vertical – Internet Idols

New Delhi, September 17, 2025 – Advya, one of India’s leading influencer marketing agencies, today announced the soft launch of its new vertical, Internet Idols, focused on exclusive influencer management. The initiative marks a bold step into nurturing creator niches that have traditionally remained outside the mainstream influencer ecosystem.

Prateek Mishra

With Internet Idols, Advya aims to professionalize and amplify creators who are often overlooked, yet command deep authority in their respective domains. Founder Prateek Mishra described the move as “an interesting bet to create new categories for marketers to experiment with.” While he refrained from naming the specific niches at this stage, Mishra emphasized that these creators “are all around us but usually go unnoticed—and in fact, hold very high agency in the domains they operate in.”

The formal launch of Internet Idols is expected after Diwali, although Advya has already formalized contracts with multiple creators under this vertical. This early start ensures that once unveiled, the vertical will enter the market with a strong, ready-to-deploy roster.

Over the years, Advya has worked with a diverse portfolio of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing D2C insurgent brands. This robust ecosystem, coupled with the agency’s deep understanding of influencer-brand collaborations, will provide Internet Idols’ creators with an early push and structured opportunities to monetize and scale.