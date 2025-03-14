AECOM named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the ninth year

The Company has been honored for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs

DALLAS (March 14, 2025) — AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, announced today that it has received the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This marks the fifth year in a row and the ninth time overall that AECOM has received this recognition, which honors the Company’s commitment to operating ethically and with integrity.

“It is a privilege to be recognized once again as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, underscoring our leadership in the industry and our steadfast dedication to integrity, ethics, and compliance in everything we do,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chairman and chief executive officer. “This recognition reflects the high standards we uphold across our business and the impact our teams make every day as they deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that shape a better future for our clients and communities.”

AECOM has a comprehensive cross-functional Ethics & Compliance program focused on preventing issues from occurring, detecting and resolving them if they happen, and communicating lessons learned to prevent them from repeating. In 2024, the Company achieved 100 percent completion with the program’s annual Code of Conduct training for employees globally. Leaders reinforced ethical behavior through global and regional ethics committees, while supplemental training throughout the year addressed key ethics and compliance issues. The program also provided dedicated training for new employees and managers, ensuring a strong foundation in ethical principles.

“Congratulations to AECOM for achieving recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business — employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

“Ethics is at the heart of our business. Our teams act in accordance with the highest standards of integrity and ethical behavior, recognizing that our work has a lasting impact on our clients and communities,” said David Gan, AECOM’s chief legal officer. “Our track record of recognition by Ethisphere affirms the strength of our Ethics & Compliance program, and we look forward to continuing to lead in promoting ethical practices and fostering a culture of integrity across our industry.”



The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.