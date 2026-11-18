Jaipur-based AgrEco Technologies Private Limited combines agricultural innovation, digital technology and market connectivity to build a more transparent and sustainable food value chain.

FOUNDED & HQ — April 2022; Jaipur, Rajasthan

LEADERSHIP — Himanshu Singh; Founder & CEO

INCUBATION — ISB Mohali & MANAGE Hyderabad

PORTFOLIO — AgrEco PURE & TrueTrace Platform

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18: AgrEco Technologies Private Limited, an Indian AgriFood technology company founded in April 2022, is building an integrated ecosystem that connects agricultural producers, farmer organizations, food businesses and consumers through technology-driven solutions. Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the company was founded by Himanshu Singh, who serves as its Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Established with the vision of improving agricultural productivity, strengthening market access and enhancing value realization for farmers, AgrEco Technologies has progressively expanded its activities across the agricultural and food value chain.

The company operates under the corporate identity AgrEco Technologies, a name that reflects its commitment to combining agriculture, economic empowerment and technological innovation.

From Agricultural Technology to an Integrated AgriFood Ecosystem

AgrEco Technologies began its journey by addressing challenges faced by small and marginal farmers, particularly limited access to timely agricultural information, modern technology and efficient markets.

The company developed a technology-enabled platform connecting farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), agricultural input suppliers, institutional buyers and other ecosystem participants. Its approach combines field-level agricultural information, digital advisory services, market linkages and technology-based decision support to help participants improve productivity and market efficiency.

Building on this foundation, AgrEco Technologies expanded into downstream agricultural value chains, including the sourcing, processing and commercialization of value-added food products. This evolution reflects the company’s broader ambition to connect agricultural production with consumer expectations for quality, authenticity and transparency.

Institutional Support and Industry Recognition

AgrEco Technologies has received incubation support from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali, and the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad. These associations have supported the company’s entrepreneurial development and its efforts to build technology-led solutions for India’s agricultural sector.

The company has also received industry recognition for its work. AgrEco Technologies was recognized among India’s Top Ten AgriTech Startups by SiliconIndia and received recognition at The Economic Times Rajasthan Business Awards in the Agriculture and Agro-Processing category. These recognitions reflect the company’s efforts to develop commercially relevant innovations across agriculture and food systems.

Incubation & Ecosystem Backing

▪ Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali — Entrepreneurial & strategic incubation support

▪ National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad — Agricultural extension & innovation backing

Awards & Industry Recognition

▪ SiliconIndia — Recognized among India’s Top Ten AgriTech Startups

▪ The Economic Times Rajasthan Business Awards — Honored in the Agriculture and Agro-Processing category

Expanding Innovation Through AgrEco PURE and TrueTrace

As part of its expanding business portfolio, AgrEco Technologies has developed AgrEco PURE, its premium consumer food brand offering coffee and spices with verifiable product information. The company has also developed TrueTrace, its proprietary technology platform designed to document agricultural provenance, product movement and end-to-end traceability.

AgrEco PURE | Consumer Food Brand

Premium consumer food brand offering coffee and spices backed by verifiable product information—connecting responsible farm sourcing directly to quality-conscious consumers.

TrueTrace | Digital Traceability Platform

Proprietary technology platform engineered to document agricultural provenance, supply-chain product movement and end-to-end traceability across the food ecosystem.

Together, these initiatives extend AgrEco Technologies’ capabilities from agricultural production and sourcing to consumer-facing food verification. AgrEco PURE and TrueTrace represent distinct commercial identities developed and used by AgrEco Technologies Private Limited as part of its broader business activities.

A Vision for Transparent and Technology-Enabled Food Systems

Commenting on the company’s journey, Himanshu Singh, Founder and CEO of AgrEco Technologies Private Limited, said:

AgrEco Technologies continues to pursue opportunities in agricultural technology, food commercialization, digital traceability and related services. The company sees technology-enabled transparency as an important foundation for building confidence among farmers, food businesses and consumers.

About AgrEco Technologies Private Limited

Founded in April 2022 and headquartered in Jaipur, AgrEco Technologies Private Limited is an Indian AgriFood technology company developing solutions across agricultural advisory, market connectivity, value-added food products and digital traceability. The company operates the AgrEco Technologies corporate identity and has developed the AgrEco PURE consumer brand and TrueTrace technology platform.

Website: https://www.agreco.in

Trademark Ownership: AgrEco Technologies Private Limited. The company has filed a trademark application for AgrEco Technologies.

Media Contact: [956000 9461 / himanshu.singh@agreco.in]

AgrEco Technologies Private Limited • Jaipur, Rajasthan, India • https://www.agreco.in