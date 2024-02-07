AIME 2024 Welcome Event Revealed: AIME Neon Carnival At Melbourne’s Grazeland

Feb 7 2024: The Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) has today revealed the theme and location for its 2024 Welcome Event on Monday 19 February: AIME Neon Carnival at Grazeland.

Grazeland is an outdoor foodie playground that showcases the very best of Melbourne’s deliciously diverse food and drink scene. With an extensive array of bars and food stalls featuring the flavours of Melbourne’s multicultural population, for one night only this dining destination will be transformed into a neon playground exclusively for AIME Welcome Event attendees.

The highly-anticipated event marks the opening of the leading business events tradeshow in the Asia Pacific region, and will be attended by more than 1600 guests including Hosted Buyers, Exhibitors, Media Partners, VIPs. Visitor Buyers may also attend by upgrading their ticket.

AIME Event Director Silke Calder says she is thrilled to be able to reveal the event location and theme ahead of time for the tradeshow’s 31st year.

“Let us inspire you! We are so excited to offer this colourful foodie haven for the business events industry to network, dance and have fun. Embrace the different, feel uplifted and find your event inspiration at AIME’s Neon Carnival. “While we are keeping some details under wraps, I can guarantee there will be food, drinks, dancing and a few surprises for those who stay till the end. Watch this space!”

Grazeland Director John Forman says the way food brings people together can be a powerful networking or team-building tool.

“Food is at the heart of so many cultures, which is why food-driven events are the perfect setting for building connections while having fun. Grazeland’s multitude of stalls means we can customise menus for all needs, so every function can be as unique as this one. I cannot wait for AIME delegates to sink their teeth into the Grazeland experience this February.”

The theme AIME Neon Carnival was inspired by event producers Cirkus Bizurkus and its Creative Director Fernando Barraza and marks the entertainment agency’s Melbourne event debut.

“With a focus on interactive live entertainment, clever cool food and out of the box drinks, I am sure attendees will be inspired and uplifted at AIME’s very own Neon Carnival Extravaganza,” Barraza says. “Have your camera handy and put on your dancing shoes – our musical acts will feature a world-first performance and sounds that will get you on your feet. This is a Welcome Event full of vibrant characters and photo moments, but most of all, fun.”

AIME 2024 will run 19 – 21 February, 2024 at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, with the Welcome Event at Grazeland taking place on Monday 19 February from 7pm to 10pm.