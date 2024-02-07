SOCIAL introduces Nestlé India’s new plant-based range in their New Irresistible menu

Nestlé India has collaborated with SOCIAL, India’s favorite neighbourhood café, to test launch MAGGI Professional’s plant-based range. The products have been used to craft The New Irresistible Menu, that is available at 41 SOCIAL and 40 BOSS Burger outlets across Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Chandigarh for three months.

The plant-based range has been especially developed for chefs and features two offerings – a burger patty and mince, alternatives to meat-based meals. The products provide similar sensorial attributes as chicken, with the familiar bounce and juiciness. They are a source of protein & fiber, and naturally free from cholesterol. The range caters to the evolving preferences of a young audience with global cultural exposure and mindful consumption habits.

At SOCIAL, the New Irresistible Menu, features a celebration of culinary innovation and delicious combinations such as Sensational Seekh #NotGuilty – Seekh and you shall find these impressive plant-based kebabs! Served with mint chutney and laccha onions; Chilli #NotChicken – we’ve put the chilli In chillin with this succulent plant-based chunks tossed in a finger-licking chilli sauce; and Garden Club Sandwich – super fulfilling and tasty club sandwich with veggies and plant-based treat.

At BOSS Burger, the new menu includes options such as The ImBOSSible Cheeseburger – a plant-based cheeseburger that’s so bold and blockbuster, it will go beyond craving; and the Crumb De La Avo Burger – crumbed patty topped off with smashed avocado – bold, creamy, tasty and planti-ful.

Talking about the partnership, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with SOCIAL, to pilot MAGGI Professional’s new plant-based range through a limited period menu. This is a part of our commitment to offer more food choices to our valued consumers, both in home and out of home. We are confident that the chefs would enjoy cooking with this range and create novel dishes for their consumers.” Commenting on the initiative, Riyaaz Amlani, Founder & Managing Director, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with Nestlé which brings together the culinary expertise of SOCIAL and the innovative plant-based range from Nestlé India. The New Irresistible Menu is not just a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences, but it also signifies a significant step towards a more sustainable, conscious, and innovative approach to dining. We believe this collaboration will redefine the possibilities of plant-based dining in India, and offer our guests a novel, sensory symphony of flavours.”

Guests can now try The New Irresistible Menu at select SOCIAL outlets 27th January 2024 onwards, and for delivery on BOSS Burger via DotPe, Swiggy and Zomato.

*SOCIAL outlets featuring The New Irresistible Menu:

City Outlet Mumbai Capital SOCIAL Colaba SOCIAL Versova SOCIAL Goregaon SOCIAL Khar SOCIAL Vikhroli SOCIAL Carter Road SOCIAL Powai SOCIAL Vashi SOCIAL Thane SOCIAL Chembur SOCIAL Malad SOCIAL Dadar SOCIAL Wadala SOCIAL Nesco SOCIAL Ghatkopar SOCIAL Delhi NCR Dwarka SOCIAL Nehru Place SOCIAL Cyber Hub SOCIAL Vasant Kunj SOCIAL Noida SOCIAL Saket SOCIAL Hauz Khas SOCIAL Aero City SOCIAL Civil Lines SOCIAL IFC SOCIAL Gurgaon Sector 85 SOCIAL Bengaluru Whitefield SOCIAL Churchstreet SOCIAL Koramangala SOCIAL Sarjapur SOCIAL Indiranagar SOCIAL New Bel Road SOCIAL Hebbal SOCIAL Pune Viman Nagar SOCIAL FC SOCIAL The Mill SOCIAL Koregaon Park SOCIAL Chandigarh Sector 7 SOCIAL Elante SOCIAL

Boss Burger outlets featuring The New Irresistible Menu: