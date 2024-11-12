Alan Tuback Joins PageLightPrime as President

Wilmington, NC, November 12, 2024 — PageLightPrime, a leading provider of innovative legal practice management software, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Alan Tuback as their new President. Tuback brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise to PageLightPrime, having previously founded and led Soluno.

With a proven track record of success in the legal technology space, Tuback is poised to lead PageLightPrime to even greater heights. As President, he will oversee the company’s strategic direction, drive innovation, and foster a culture of excellence.

“I am excited to join PageLightPrime and have the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated team,” said Tuback. “PageLightPrime is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the legal market with its comprehensive, all-in-one solution. I am confident that together, we can build on the company’s success and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Tuback’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for PageLightPrime. The company’s innovative software has gained widespread recognition for its user-friendly interface, powerful features, and ability to streamline legal workflows. With Tuback at the helm, PageLightPrime is poised to continue its trajectory as a leading provider of legal technology solutions.