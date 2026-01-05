Algoquant Fintech Limited Commences Trading on National Stock Exchange (NSE)

New Delhi, Jan 5: Algoquant Fintech Limited (formerly known as Hindustan Everest Tools Limited), a technology-driven fintech company specializing in low-risk arbitrage and high-frequency trading in the Indian capital markets, today commenced trading of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). This marks a significant milestone, establishing dual listing on both NSE and BSE, and is expected to enhance liquidity, visibility, and accessibility for investors.

The company’s entire issued, subscribed, and fully paid-up equity share capital of 28,10,96,028 shares has been admitted for trading on the NSE’s Capital Market segment.

The listing follows formal approval from the NSE vide reference letter NSE/LIST/233 dated January 2, 2026, and a separate circular (Ref No: 0014/2026) notifying all exchange members.

“We are excited to begin trading on the NSE, a landmark achievement that broadens our investor base and reinforces our position in the Indian financial markets. This dual listing will significantly improve liquidity and provide greater opportunities for shareholders, aligning with our vision of innovation-driven growth and long-term value creation,” said Mr. Dhruv Gupta, Whole-time Director & Co-founder, Algoquant Fintech Limited.

Algoquant Fintech continues to trade on the BSE under scrip code 505725. The dual listing underscores the company’s growth trajectory and commitment to broader market participation.

About Algoquant Fintech Limited

Algoquant Fintech Limited is a leading technology-focused trading firm engaged in completely hedged derivatives arbitrage, with a strong emphasis on innovation, sophisticated algorithms, ultra-low latency execution, trade management, and risk management systems. Headquartered at Unit No. 503 A-B, 504 A-B, 5th Floor, Tower A WTC, Block No. 51, Road 5E, Zone-5, GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the company leverages advanced mathematics, economics, software, and hardware to deliver low-risk trading solutions in the Indian financial markets.

The company remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, across both exchanges. All future filings will continue to be submitted through the NSE’s NEAPS portal and equivalent BSE systems.

This NSE listing represents Algoquant Fintech’s ongoing dedication to transparency, investor accessibility, and value creation on India’s premier stock exchanges.

* Company Contact Detail:

Mr. Krishna Kumar Yadav

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Mob No – 9910032394

* Media Contact Details:

Mr. Manoj Sharma

Mob No – 7678641249