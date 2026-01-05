As the Battle Over Healthcare Rages, AI Helps Bridge the Divide

NEW YORK, Jan. 5 — As the World Health Organization warns that artificial intelligence in healthcare may be advancing faster than safety standards can keep up with, one physician-CEO says the conversation is missing a critical point: clinically built and clinically governed AI may now be one of the most powerful life-saving tools medicine has.

“The WHO is absolutely right to highlight the risks that come with the rapid rise of AI in healthcare,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. “Too many systems rely on opaque algorithms and the possibility of hallucinations, without the legal or clinical safeguards patients and health workers deserve. At Rocket Doctor AI, we’ve taken a fundamentally different approach.”

Rocket Doctor AI is positioning its proprietary, physician-built Global Library of Medicine (GLM) and suite of AI-driven solutions as the counterpoint to opaque, hallucination-prone systems currently prompting global concern. As demand surges for trustworthy clinical tools that reduce administrative load and strengthen accuracy in diagnoses, the company believes its methodology, built over more than a decade by hundreds of clinicians, is the model the industry needs.

“We use large language models only as a presentation layer — never as the source of clinical judgment,” Dr. Hamza said. “The clinical pathways, differential diagnoses and recommendations generated within GLM are grounded in vetted, evidence-based medical knowledge.

“This design ensures that AI is used to support, not replace, healthcare professionals — strengthening safety, improving decision-making and ultimately delivering better outcomes for patients,” he continued. “Innovation in healthcare must move fast, but it must also move safely. Our commitment is to do both.”