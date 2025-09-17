Alisha Bansal appointed as the General Manager of the Holiday Inn Express Pune Hinjewadi

New Delhi, India – 17th September, 2025 – Holiday Inn Express Pune Hinjewadi is delighted to announce the appointment of Alisha Bansal as the new General Manager.

Alisha Bansal

Alisha holds a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism, Aviation, and Hospitality Management from ITFT Chandigarh. Her passion for travel and badminton reflects her energetic and dynamic approach to both life and leadership. With more than 16 years of extensive experience across India’s leading hospitality brands, Alisha brings deep expertise in operational excellence, guest satisfaction, and people development.

Alisha Bansal brings a wealth of experience to her new role as General Manager of Holiday Inn Express Pune Hinjewadi. She began her career with ITC Hotels and has since held key leadership positions with RHG, Radisson Blu Palace Resort & Spa Udaipur, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, and Crowne Plaza Ahmedabad.

Recognized for her strategic vision, people-centric leadership, and operational excellence, Alisha has been the recipient of several accolades, including Best Director of Rooms – Upscale at the Hotelier Awards 2022 and Manager of the Year at Radisson Blu Ahmedabad.

Commenting on her new role, Alisha Bansal said: “I’m truly delighted to join the IHG family and take on the leadership of Holiday Inn Express Pune Hinjewadi. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to further nurture a culture of guest-centricity and position the hotel as a preferred choice for both business and leisure travelers.”

With her appointment, Holiday Inn Express Pune Hinjewadi is set to further strengthen its reputation for delivering simple, smart, and efficient hospitality, perfectly tailored to today’s savvy travelers