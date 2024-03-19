Alive Telecom Announces the Purchase from Infinite Electronics

Mokena, IL, March 19, 2024 — Alive Telecommunications, a global supplier of communications equipment, systems and services has agreed to purchase RadioWaves and KP Performance Antennas businesses from Infinite Electronics, a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands.

Alive Telecom will continue to support all lines of products provided by RadioWaves and KP Performance. These additions bolster Alive Telecom’s growth into the terrestrial microwave antenna market and expand their overall antenna product offering across existing and adjacent verticals.

“We look forward to continuing the good work of these historic brands and enjoy the opportunity to inject our engineering strengths to expand the previous success,” Dan Barton, President/Founder of Alive Telecom.

“KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves businesses are both excellent strategic fits for Alive Telecommunications,and we wish them continued success and growth,” says Penny Cotner, CEO of Infinite Electronics.

The transition of RadioWaves and KP Performance Antennas businesses to Alive Telecommunications is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.