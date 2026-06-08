Vision statement: PPDS names ‘AV veteran’ Tom Keefe as new Director of Sales for Philips LED in North America

Powering forward: Bringing more than two decades of AV expertise and industry experience, Tom will play a pivotal role in supporting PPDS’ accelerating growth ambitions as the company continues its drive to become the preferred brand for premium, energy efficient dvLED installations across North America.

Amsterdam, 09 June 2026: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced sales professional and self proclaimed Pro AV ‘veteran’, Tom Keefe, as its new Director of Sales dvLED North America.

Continuing to attract among the AV industry’s most accomplished and sought after talents, Tom’s appointment will play an integral role in PPDS’ continued growth trajectory and long term ambitions in North America, which includes establishing Philips Professional Displays as the preferred partner for premium indoor and outdoor dvLED projects.

Based in Buffalo, New York, and a father of two, Tom has built an impressive 23 year career in the AV industry, including the past seven years specialising exclusively in dvLED solutions.

An AVIXA CTS holder, he brings extensive market knowledge and a track record of success to the PPDS team, with proven expertise in sales, business development, category management, marketing strategy, brand building, distribution, partner relationship management, and market analysis, to name a few.

Primed for growth

Reporting to Senior Director North America, Bruce Wyrwitzke, Tom’s core responsibilities as Director of Sales dvLED North America will include, among others, developing and defining PPDS’ organisational sales structure and executing its go to market strategy.

His experience will enable PPDS to further advance its tailored regional approach across North America, enhance engagement with sales and management teams, partners, and customers, while also increasing awareness of the Philips LED portfolio, delivering exceptional visual performance and stand out energy efficiency possibilities.

On Philips booth C9000 and available for meetings during InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas next week, Tom joins PPDS during a period of exceptional growth, both nationally and internationally, achieving exponential success for Philips dvLED installations in retail, corporate, public venues, sports stadiums, houses of worship, and more.

PPDS’ recent entry into outdoor LED has further extended project opportunities, as demand for the technology continues to grow.

A land of opportunity

According to market forecasts, the global LED display market is expected to grow from US$2.41 billion in 2026 to approximately US$3.46 billion by 2035, with the United States continuing to lead in revenue generation. This growth is being driven by rising demand for LED solutions across key sectors, including retail, transportation, entertainment, and digital out of home (DooH) advertising – all of which remain key markets for PPDS.

Discussing his new role, Tom said: “My background in sales, business development, and product management and business development, along with my dvLED experience empowers me with the tools required to continue driving and improving the PPDS performance in North America.

“My goal as Director of Sales for DVLED is to leverage the premier reputation we have built and to expand our value to partners. I have always been impressed by Philips Professional Displays and the strong reputation the PPDS team has built in the AV industry. The company has a proud track record of continually offering innovative, leading edge products designed for professional grade applications. I’m excited that I get to be part of this fantastic team of professionals.”

Bruce, who will also be in attendance and available at InfoComm 2026, added: “The opportunities for dvLED are clear and, at PPDS, we have been working hard to ensure we deliver the solutions our partners and customers crave. Indoor or outdoor, small, large or highly creative by design, we have the portfolio to match any project need and requirement, no matter how ambitious it may be.

Angela Lin, Commercial Head NA at PPDS, added: “With Tom, we have someone with the knowledge and experience to take our dvLED business to the next stage, bringing our solutions to an even wider audience. I wish him every success in the role.”

To arrange a meeting with a member of the PPDS team at InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas, please contact Michael Garwood by email at Michael@BeesBuzzPR.com or message via WhatsApp on +44 7300 841 927.