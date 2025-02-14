Finzen Highlights DIY Investor Boom, Redefining How People Manage Their Wealth

Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2025 –Finzen, an emerging personal finance platform, has observed a marked rise in new users migrating away from traditional financial advisors in favor of self-directed strategies. As interest in independent portfolio management accelerates across all demographics, Finzen’s data underscores a wider “DIY Investor” movement — one in which everyday people are turning to digital platforms to handle everything from stocks and ETFs to more specialized assets on their own terms.

Recent reports indicate a surge in self-directed portfolios, with everyday people using digital tools to manage everything from stocks and ETFs to physical commodities, collectibles, and innovative digital finance products. Spurred by easy-to-use trading apps, social media investment advice, and a desire for more control over personal wealth, this wave of DIY investors is reshaping the landscape of personal finance.

Finance for the People: How DIY Investing is Reshaping Wealth-Building

“For many, investing used to feel like an exclusive club,” said Nova Heidt, Research Associate at Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. “Now, anyone with a smartphone and internet access can create a diversified portfolio — including digital assets — on their lunch break.”

Yet, the biggest challenge remains: organizing these scattered investments under one roof. With assets spread across multiple exchanges and apps, DIY investors often juggle multiple logins, spreadsheets, and transaction histories. This is where all-in-one finance dashboards like Finzen are changing the game.

Platforms like Finzen, a holistic personal finance dashboard, help users consolidate cashflow analytics, savings, and investments into a single, streamlined view. Instead of tracking balances across multiple platforms, DIY investors can now view performance, spot opportunities, and make informed decisions — all in one place.

“Our goal is to empower this new class of self-directed investors,” said Frank Pearson, Financial Analyst at Finzen. “Whether someone’s into ETFs, real estate, or peer-to-peer lending, having everything in one intuitive dashboard can mean the difference between a scattershot approach and a well-informed strategy.”

With the rise of online trading platforms, investing is no longer just about retirement savings — it’s becoming a daily financial habit. This shift has created a new kind of side hustle, one that revolves around growing wealth through smart trades and long-term financial planning.

“Technology is democratizing finance,” Pearson added. “Investing is no longer just for the wealthy — it’s for anyone willing to learn and take control.”

With more tools, resources, and online communities than ever, everyday investors are finding new ways to take control of their finances. From learning through social media to using digital platforms for tracking and managing investments, the shift toward self-directed investing continues to grow. As the landscape evolves, user-friendly finance tools are helping investors stay organized and make informed decisions.